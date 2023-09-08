The Tokay High flag football team got some measure of revenge on Thursday with an 18-8 victory over Lodi.
The first time the team met, a 13-6 Lodi win, was the first game in program history for both teams. So with half a dozen more games under their belts, Thursday’s game looked very different.
“I feel like, honestly, the first game was a little trouble because it was our first game, and everyone was new to it,” said Tokay quarterback Aria Khan, who completed 17 of 21 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns on Thursday. “But I think now that I’ve gone to a couple of games, I’ve seen slots, I’ve watched my plays over and over, I’ve watched it during class, I’ve watched it during school, and I’m constantly looking at, OK, this is going to be opening on this play. I saw it last game against Lodi, and I was like OK, this is their defense, and this is how I’m going to play against them. Studying a lot of it is helpful.”
Khan picked apart the Lodi defense, spreading the ball to seven different receivers to hand the Flames their first loss in Tri-City Athletic League play. The lion’s share went to Jayda Perez, who finished with seven catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
“They left the flats open. They had the two in the front, in the middle, and then it was farther back. So I flood,” said Tokay coach George Bozovich. “I flood one side, flood the other, switch it up. I have plays that attack the middle as well. But (Khan) is an athlete. When they’re blitzing, she’s like, ‘This is basketball, Coach.’ Run kid, run.”
Lodi moved the ball well on offense as well, but had two drives stopped inside the 10-yard line. With time winding down on the first half, Lodi’s Emma Fuentes caught a pass and sprinted for the end zone, but was caught at the 6-yard line. Then on the first drive of the second half, the Flames drove to the 5-yard line, but a fourth-down pass was caught too deep.
“There’s little things where we started off a little late,” said Lodi coach George Duenas. “...But it was a good game. Good learning experience.”
Lodi (7-2-1, 3-1 in the TCAL) missed practices this week after Duenas was hospitalized over the weekend from a serious car accident that left his family bruised and him with a heart contusion. He walked the sideline with a cane, but the same fire.
Lodi quarterback Janie Schallberger finished with 12-of-23 passing for 172 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.
“There’s a lot of things we did wrong, but there was a lot of things they did right. That Kayleen (Tuavao) is a big difference maker for them,” Duenas said, referring to Tokay’s safety. “She’s a state wrestler. She’s a good player, and their quarterback does a good job for them as well. And No. 5 (Perez) is a good player for them. They have a couple of good pieces over there, so it will be exciting to see how this thing finishes.”
Tokay started with the ball and wasted no time leapfrogging down the field for a five-play drive, ending with a 16-yard pass from Khan to Tuavao. After two unsuccessful drives, Tokay capitalized on a Yaslene Varela interception for another quick drive that culminated in a 39-yard touchdown pass from Khan to Perez. Perez took a short pass and turned it into a big gain down the sideline, then cut back to the middle to find paydirt.
After Lodi’s close calls at the end of the first half and the start of the second, the Tigers marched down the field again, and Khan found Perez from 6 yards out to hammer the nail in the coffin, with about 8:30 remaining.
Lodi got on the scoreboard with about 2 minutes remaining when #12 slipped behind the defense for a 20-yard touchdown pass from Schallberger.
The win was big for a Tokay team that is fighting upward in the TCAL standings after a slow start.
“It feels really good. Just because it was the first game, it didn’t feel real, but now that I’ve gone a couple of times through playing games against other teams, it feels nice. I feel satisfied,” Khan said. “We’ve learned to trust each other, we’ve learned to rely on each other, but also play our part singly. If one runs hard enough, the other one’s going to be open, so I know to play your part and everything will be fine.”
Lodi is back in action on Tuesday with a road game against West. Tokay is off until hosting West next Thursday.
“So we’re having fun with it. That’s the biggest thing,” Bozovich said. “I told them, we beat Lodi, now we’ve got to go after St. Mary’s. We have two ties against St. Mary’s, and we know we can beat anybody. It’s just, come to play. Minimize your mistakes.”
