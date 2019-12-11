Seven members of the Lodi High boys basketball team found ways to move the basketball inside the paint.
That spelled bad news against the visiting El Capitan team in a non-league game at The Inferno on Wednesday. The ball movement led to a 64-44 Lodi win.
Lodi (3-5) held a 25-23 lead at halftime. But in the first three minutes of the third quarter, the Flames heated up by moving the ball inside the paint at the west side of the gym against the Gauchos’ defense, which was split from using a full and half-court sets. But Lodi found the extra passes and more looks that included passing the ball inside and outside the paint, which built its lead to 33-25 halfway through the quarter.
“For us was going inside,” said Lodi coach Scott Woznick of the difference in the game. “Not settling for outside shots. Take care of the ball, look for that extra pass.”
This stat favored Lodi in the second half. The Flames had 11 assists, compared to only two in the first 16 minutes of the game.
“We were showing the ball, looking for each other, not settling for the outside shots,” said Woznick of the second half.
Paving the way toward the Flames’ scoring ways were guard Stephanos Pappas, who scored six of his eight points in the game in the quarter. Pappas spent time harassing the Gauchos’ back court that led to El Capitan turnovers in those pivotal eight minutes.
Following Pappas in scoring for Lodi were guard Logan Stout and forwards Hayden Hildenbrand and Isaac Bishop (game-high 14 points) and centers Nathan Shoup (12 points) and Ethan Bronson.
“We had the size advantage,” said Woznick of Bishop (6-foot-1) and Shoup (6’4). “It worked out well for us today.”
El Capitan (3-4) had seven of its 11 points from guard Dillon Greenwood in the third quarter. The Gauchos attempted only two free throws, missing both, in the second half. The Flames led 45-34 after three quarters.
Moving to the fourth quarter, the Flames’ game plan of moving the ball inside the paint, which according to Woznick was the same approach that he wanted his squad to take in the first half, continued against El Capitan. That led to 56-42 lead at 3:44 left in the game.
Woznick substituted freely in the final three minutes of the game. Lodi led by as much as 18 points before the final seconds ticked off the clock for the win.
In the first half, Lodi spent a lot of time shooting 3-pointers, which most were missed. El Capitan was busy forcing the Flames into turnovers, mostly at mid-court. But both teams struggled to find the basket. That led to Lodi holding a 12-10 lead after the first quarter and its halftime lead.
“We were letting them use their quickness,” Woznick said.
Behind Bishop and Shoup in scoring for the Flames were Pappas and Hildenbrand, each with eight points, Bronson with six points, Stephano Casciaro five, Max Graves-Weil three, Stout two and Vinny Montgomery one.
Joe Serena was the Gauchos’ leading scorer with 11 points that included three 3-pointers. Greenwood finished with nine points and Dishawn McCutchen and Chris Diaz each had six.
Before the start of Wednesday’s game, a moment of silence took place in honor of former Lodi High boys basketball coach Dave Nutting, who died after an eight month battle with cancer on Saturday. Nutting coached the Lodi squads from 2004 until the 2017-18. Nutting also taught physical educational classes at Lodi High. Prior, he taught at Galt High, where he was also the school’s boys basketball coach.
On Friday, Lodi plays at Sierra of Manteca in another pre-season game.
Next week, Lodi plays three non-league home games at The Inferno. One of those is next Tuesday against area squad in defending Sierra Valley Conference champion in Liberty Ranch, which also played for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV title in February.
