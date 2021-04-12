Lodi High’s girls golf team improved to 2-0 with Monday’s 212-274 win over Bear Creek at par-36 The Reserve at Spanos Park.
Amelia Garibaldi led the Flames with a 36, followed by Viviana Rojas with a 42, Delaney Vasquez and Reese Koenig with 43s, and Desiree Vasquez and Kerrie Nickel with 48s.
The Flames open Tri-City Athletic League play against St. Mary’s today at Stockton Country Club.
Softball: Lodi 14, Tracy 5
Johnna Schroeder led the Flames’ onslaught on Thursday with a home run and two singles, and was joined by Kaylee Toy with a double and two singles, Kiki Mazza and Kenedi Brooks each with a double and a single, Audra Souza with two singles, Haylee Gonzalez with a double, and Shelby Katzakian, Kayleigh Coberly and Sydney Featherston with singles.
In the circle, Hannah Escalante with two innings with two strikeouts, and Brooks got the win with two runs allowed and three strikeouts.
Lodi (4-3) plays today against Lincoln, and will face Tokay on Thursday.