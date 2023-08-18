The weights have been lifted. The sprints have been run. The assignments have been drilled.
Now practice is over, and three local football teams will take the field tonight for their first game of the season. — Lodi hosting Pleasant Grove out of Elk Grove, Tokay hosting Chavez out of Stockton, and Galt playing on the road at Franklin in Stockton.
“I mean, it’s exciting for them,” Tokay coach Collin Roads said. “They’re talking about it every day on campus.”
Lodi had a scary moment at last week’s scrimmage in Lincoln, north of Sacramento, when Capital Christian lineman Trevor Loveall failed to get up after a play between Lodi and Capital Christian. He received CPR on the field and was taken to a hospital in Roseville, where is is stable and recovering today.
First-year Lodi coach Joe Rohles said his players were focused at practice this week, getting past the shocking scene.
“I think we’re ready to go. They’re chomping at the bit to get an actual game going,” Rohles said. “Our focus was really good this week, and when we had an opportunity get physical on Wednesday, we went after it pretty well.”
Lodi hosts a Pleasant Grove team that went 1-9 last year, but brings a bit of a different offense.
“Compared to last year, spreading the ball out more,” Rohles said. “They’re mainly in the same defense, which is an odd-front defense.”
Tokay and Chavez have some recent history after a brawl during last year’s 19-7 Tokay victory left more than a handful of players suspended for four-and five-game stints. But it was an injury that had another large impact on the Tigers’ season when sophomore quarterback Timmy Karagounis tore his ACL.
“We were 3-0 last year, then our starting quarterback goes down and we win one game after that,” Rhoads said. “That was kind of a group lesson in adversity. I think we’re ready to put that past us, and the kids are eager to show the type of winners they are, and all the hard work they’ve put in all season.”
The Tigers will face a Chavez team that gives opponents plenty to think about, bringing either a spread offense or a run-pass option.
“It’s hard to tell,” Rhoads said. “In their scrimmages, they’ll run one offense, then against another team, they’ll run the other offense. We’re preparing for both, and we’ll be ready for both.”
Galt High also played its Week-0 opponent last year, opening the season with a 35-31 victory in Galt. Franklin went on to post a winless campaign.
Coming off of 5-5 and 4-6 seasons, Tokay’s Rhoads is as confident as he’s every been coming into the opener.
“We’ve been working since December, so seven or eight months, to get ready for the little small time of their lives, 10-plus weeks, of football,” Rhoads said. “We’ve hit a stride lately that we’re just building and getting better. We’ve hit a groove where we’re confident at practice, playing fast, knowing our assignments. We had a really good film session yesterday, putting in a couple of wrinkles to things we already.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.