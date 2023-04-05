The Lodi High softball team dropped its Tri-City Athletic League opener on Tuesday, losing 5-2 to Tracy.
A three-run Tracy fifth inning made the difference, which was Lodi’s TCAL opener as games got pushed back due to rain.
Tealla Rivera went 2-for-3 for the Flames (1-6, 0-1 TCAL), Kiki Mazza went 2-for-4, and Taylor Blank, Janie Schallberger and Holly Reich each singled.
In the circle, Kennedi Brooks pitched a complete game, scattering 9 hits while striking out 2. Lodi will host Tokay (2-2, 0-1) today at Lodi Softball Complex.
Varsity: St. Mary’s 14, Tokay 2
The Rams scored in every inning but the first in Tuesday’s TCAL game.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity boys: Lodi 3, West 1
The Flames defeated West in TCAL play on Monday to improve to 7-4 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Nathan Bishop led the Flames with 12 kills and added 11 digs, Nicholas McDonald and Connor Davis had 9 kills each, Tyler Carson had 7 kills, 2 blocks and 11 digs, Jonah Wong had 7 kills, and Diego Villalobos had 20 digs.
GOLF
Varsity boys: Lodi 199, West 304
The Flames won by a large margin at the par-36 Tracy Country Club on Tuesday, improving to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in TCAL play.
Jack Topham led the Flames with a 1-over 37, Trent Munson carded a 38, Jack Main and Kaden Guthrie each shot 40s, and A.J. Salvetti notched a 44.
