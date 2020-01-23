The Tokay High girls soccer team fell to Lincoln 3-1 in a Tri-City Athletic League game on Thursday.
Forward Noelia Salas had the Tigers’ lone goal in the game. Tokay goalie Madison Covey-Taylor had 13 saves.
Lodi 0, West 0
Reese O’Dell had fou saves for Lodi (0-4-1 in the TCAL, 0-7-2) in Thursday’s game.
“They played real physical, and we answered back tonight,” said Lodi coach Tim Stutz. “I was really proud of them.”
CeCe Chinchiola had another good game for Lodi, along with Ana Spaletta, Stutz noted. Stutz moved up two freshmen in Stella Holley and Kaylie Nies played extremely well.
Junior varsity
Lodi 0, West 0
Goalkeeper Ava Acevedo had three saves for Lodi (1-2-2 in the TCAL, 4-5-3) in Thursday’s game. Midfielder Julieanna Bauserman played well for the Flames, who had 12 shots on goal.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Junior varsity
Lodi 44, Tokay 22
Madison Kautz-Johnson had 13 points for Lodi in Thursday’s TCAL game at The Jungle. Diana Nieves had nine points and Ashley Cunningham had eight.