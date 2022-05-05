The Lodi High softball team scored a big victory over Tracy on Wednesday, scoring all seven of its runs in the first three innings to win 7-6.
The win left the Flames still within reach of taking the third spot in the Tri-City Athletic League, which sends four teams to the playoffs. Tracy stands at 7-5 in TCAL play (16-6 overall), Lodi is at 6-7 (10-15 overall) and West is in fifth at 2-11 (6-15 overall), so Lodi has a lock on at least the final playoff spot.
Kalie Toy drove in four runs in Lodi's victory, going 2-for-3 with a double. Kayleigh Coberly went 3-for-4, Kenedi Brooks was 2-for-4 with two runs, Janie Schallberger had a triple, Tealla Rivera had a double, and Kiana Mazza, Corinthia Rivera and Haylee Gonzalez had singles.
Hannah Escalante pitched four innings, with four strikeouts and six runs (one earned), and Brooks got the win with three innings of scoreless work, with two strikeouts against one hit and one walk allowed.
Lodi is back in action on Monday at 4 p.m. at Lincoln.
St. Mary's 10, Tokay 2
St. Mary's scored all of its runs in the first three innings to beat the Tigers on Wednesday.
Tokay had six hits -- a triple by Kailey Cross and singles from Kailey Collette, Sierra Miranda, Emma Misasi, Chloe Alaniz and Madison Schneider.
Tokay (5-16, 1-12 TCAL) is back in action on Monday with a 5 p.m. home game vs. Tracy at Arnaiz Softball Complex in Morada.
Junior varsity
Lodi and Tracy’s junior varsity teams came together before Wednesday’s game to honor Alycia Reynaga, a Stagg High JV player who lost her life last month.
The Flames won the game 17-7 to improve to 22-0 this season.
BADMINTON
TCAL All-League
Awards were handed out last weekend at the TCAL Badminton Tournament, with three Lodi High MVPs.
In boys singles, Kyle Huang was named MVP, and in girls doubles, Lodi team Henrietta Ellison and Talia Duran were named MVP.
MVPs for girls singles went to Lincoln’s Athena Bencivenga, and in boys doubles the award went to Lincoln’s Kaiden Imada and Aric Reyes.
First team selections for Tokay and Lodi went to Tokay’s Uzair Ali in boys singles, Tokay’s Yuna Kagitani in girls singles, Tokay’s Ryan Bui and Shaun Spencer in boys doubles, and Lodi’s Brigit Selna and Meredith Machado in girls doubles.
Second team selections went to Tokay’s Zahir Mohammad in boys singles, Tokay’s Athena Bui and Samreen Kaur in girls singles, Tokay’s Xavier Fabro and Yan Ye in boys doubles, and Tokay’s Urjoy Kaur and Ash Kaur in girls doubles.
Honorable mentions went to Lodi’s Josh Warmbier in boys singles and Lodi’s Hannah Larson in girls singles.
