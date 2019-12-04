Kat Tudor
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Oregon State
Tudor, a senior guard, had 9 points in a 75-53 win over Miami (Fla.), then had 3 points and 3 rebounds in a 68-55 win over Liberty.
Monica Valenzuela
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Holy Names
Valenzuela, a junior guard, led the Hawks with 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 72-61 loss to UC Merced.
Evan Madill
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Cal Maritime
Madill, a senior guard, had 2 points in a 76-63 win over UC Santa Cruz.
Jalen Valverde
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Mayville State (N.D.)
Valverde, a junior guard, had 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in an 81-75 win over Minnesota Morris.
Jessica Smith
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Delta
Smith, a freshman middle blocker, tallied 4 kills and 4 blocks as the Mustangs lost 3-0 to Fresno in the second round of the NorCal Regionals.
Shaina Hummel
High school: Lodi
Sport: Soccer
College: Delta
Hummel, a sophomore midfielder, started on Saturday as the Mustangs defeated Fresno 1-0 to advance to the CCCAA Final Four. Hummel has 3 assists this season with Delta. Teammate Brooklyn Gribaudo of St. Mary’s, also from Lodi, has 2 assists. Delta will face Santiago Canyon on Friday in the state semifinals.
Ryan Gaarder
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
Semi-Pro: Team Trouble (ABA)
Gaarder, a 2010 Lodi High graduate, had 19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and a pair of assists as Team Trouble defeated the Contra Costa Delta Stars 110-103 in overtime.
