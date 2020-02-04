Kat Tudor

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Basketball

College: Oregon State

Tudor, a senior guard, had 4 assists and 2 rebounds in a 76-64 loss to Oregon on Jan. 24, 8 points and 3 rebounds in a 66-57 loss to Oregon on Jan. 26, 3 points in a 79-52 win over Colorado on Thursday and 16 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds in a 77-65 win over Utah on Saturday.

Monica Valenzuela

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Holy Names

Valenzuela, a junior guard, had 7 points and 6 rebounds in a 105-45 loss to Hawaii Pacific on Jan. 25, 10 points and 2 assists in a 79-58 loss to Hawaii-Hilo on Jan. 27, and 3 points and 2 boards in a 90-73 loss to Dominican on Monday.

Evan Madill

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Basketball

College: Cal Maritime

Madill, a senior guard, had 9 points in an 82-66 win over Benedictine (Ariz.), and 10 points in a 62-54 win over Embry-Riddle on Jan. 25.

Anthony Lewis

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Fisher (Mass.)

Lewis, a senior guard, had 5 points and 5 assists in an 81-70 win over Albany College of Pharmacy, 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in a 72-58 win over Maine-Fort Kent, 2 points, 4 boards and 2 assists in a 77-74 win over Maine-Presque Isle, and 4 points in an 82-71 loss to No. 8 Washington Adventist.

Jalen Valverde

High school: Elliot

Sport: Basketball

College: Mayville State (N.D.)

Valverde, a junior guard, had 15 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds in an 84-70 win over Valley City State (N.D.) on Jan. 24, then had 9 points, 5 boards, 4 assists and 4 steals in a75-65 loss to Dickinson State (N.D.) on Jan. 25.

Jaylin Reed

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Peninsula College (Wash.)

Reed, a freshmen guard, had 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in an 89-84 win over Whatcom College, 14 points and 2 boards in a 72-61 loss to Everett, 22 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists in a 72-62 win over Shoreline, and 11 points and 7 rebounds in an 86-74 loss to Skagit Valley.

Brad Reeves

High school: Lodi

Sport: Golf

College: Arizona

Reeves, a senior, placed fourth at the Arizona Intercollegiate Tournament, going 2-under 69 on the first two days of the tournament, and a 1-under 70 on the final day for a 5-under 2018. The Wildcats won the 14-team event, going 21-under as a team.

Zoe Offield

High school: Tokay

Sport: Golf

College: CSU Monterey Bay

Offield, a sophomore, placed 17th overall at the Sea Lion Invitational in San Diego on Monday and Tuesday, with a 75 on the first day and an 84 on the second.

Julio Murguia

High school: Tokay

Sport: Swimming

College: Delta

Murguia, a sophomore, was part of the Mustangs’ winning 800-yard free relay team at the NorCal Relays, as well as the winning 250-yard Bill Antilla Relay.

Alexis Acosta

High school: Lodi

Sport: Swimming

College: Delta

Acosta, a sophomore, was part of the women’s winning 250-yard Bill Antilla Relay at the NorCal Relays.

Abbie Lewis

High school: Lodi

Sport: Softball

College: Southern Oregon

Lewis, a junior outfielder, had gotten a fast start at the plate at her new school (she transferred from William Jessup), with a triple and two runs in a 6-1 win over Simpson College, a double, an RBI and a run in a 4-3 win over Holy Names, a single and a run in a 3-2 win over Holy Names and a 2-for-4 game in a 2-0 loss to Simpson.

Korina Krueg

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: CSU Monterey Bay

Krueg, a senior shortstop, had two walks in the Otters’ opener, a 7-2 win over Menlo College, followed by a single and two runs in an 11-1 win over Antelope Valley, and a 2-for-3 day with a double and two runs in a 6-4 win over Antelope Valley.

Ezra Kiedrowski

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

Semipro: Team Trouble

Kiedrowski had 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in a 140-110 win over the Oakland Warriors.

Ryan Gaarder

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

Semipro: Team Trouble

Gaarder added 2 points, 7 boards and 4 assists against Oakland.

Do you know of a local athlete that has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus