Kat Tudor
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Oregon State
Tudor, a senior guard, had 4 assists and 2 rebounds in a 76-64 loss to Oregon on Jan. 24, 8 points and 3 rebounds in a 66-57 loss to Oregon on Jan. 26, 3 points in a 79-52 win over Colorado on Thursday and 16 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds in a 77-65 win over Utah on Saturday.
Monica Valenzuela
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Holy Names
Valenzuela, a junior guard, had 7 points and 6 rebounds in a 105-45 loss to Hawaii Pacific on Jan. 25, 10 points and 2 assists in a 79-58 loss to Hawaii-Hilo on Jan. 27, and 3 points and 2 boards in a 90-73 loss to Dominican on Monday.
Evan Madill
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Cal Maritime
Madill, a senior guard, had 9 points in an 82-66 win over Benedictine (Ariz.), and 10 points in a 62-54 win over Embry-Riddle on Jan. 25.
Anthony Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Fisher (Mass.)
Lewis, a senior guard, had 5 points and 5 assists in an 81-70 win over Albany College of Pharmacy, 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in a 72-58 win over Maine-Fort Kent, 2 points, 4 boards and 2 assists in a 77-74 win over Maine-Presque Isle, and 4 points in an 82-71 loss to No. 8 Washington Adventist.
Jalen Valverde
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Mayville State (N.D.)
Valverde, a junior guard, had 15 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds in an 84-70 win over Valley City State (N.D.) on Jan. 24, then had 9 points, 5 boards, 4 assists and 4 steals in a75-65 loss to Dickinson State (N.D.) on Jan. 25.
Jaylin Reed
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Peninsula College (Wash.)
Reed, a freshmen guard, had 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in an 89-84 win over Whatcom College, 14 points and 2 boards in a 72-61 loss to Everett, 22 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists in a 72-62 win over Shoreline, and 11 points and 7 rebounds in an 86-74 loss to Skagit Valley.
Brad Reeves
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Arizona
Reeves, a senior, placed fourth at the Arizona Intercollegiate Tournament, going 2-under 69 on the first two days of the tournament, and a 1-under 70 on the final day for a 5-under 2018. The Wildcats won the 14-team event, going 21-under as a team.
Zoe Offield
High school: Tokay
Sport: Golf
College: CSU Monterey Bay
Offield, a sophomore, placed 17th overall at the Sea Lion Invitational in San Diego on Monday and Tuesday, with a 75 on the first day and an 84 on the second.
Julio Murguia
High school: Tokay
Sport: Swimming
College: Delta
Murguia, a sophomore, was part of the Mustangs’ winning 800-yard free relay team at the NorCal Relays, as well as the winning 250-yard Bill Antilla Relay.
Alexis Acosta
High school: Lodi
Sport: Swimming
College: Delta
Acosta, a sophomore, was part of the women’s winning 250-yard Bill Antilla Relay at the NorCal Relays.
Abbie Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: Southern Oregon
Lewis, a junior outfielder, had gotten a fast start at the plate at her new school (she transferred from William Jessup), with a triple and two runs in a 6-1 win over Simpson College, a double, an RBI and a run in a 4-3 win over Holy Names, a single and a run in a 3-2 win over Holy Names and a 2-for-4 game in a 2-0 loss to Simpson.
Korina Krueg
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: CSU Monterey Bay
Krueg, a senior shortstop, had two walks in the Otters’ opener, a 7-2 win over Menlo College, followed by a single and two runs in an 11-1 win over Antelope Valley, and a 2-for-3 day with a double and two runs in a 6-4 win over Antelope Valley.
Ezra Kiedrowski
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
Semipro: Team Trouble
Kiedrowski had 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in a 140-110 win over the Oakland Warriors.
Ryan Gaarder
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
Semipro: Team Trouble
Gaarder added 2 points, 7 boards and 4 assists against Oakland.
Do you know of a local athlete that has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.