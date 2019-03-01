Ethan Korock and Jake Aberle scored a 38 each for the Lodi High boys golf team, which posted its first win of the season over Sheldon, 204-263, on Thursday at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club’s par-37 Lake Course.
Jack LeBaron added a 40, and Ryan Chraska and Rhett Hill rounded out the scoring with 44s.
The Flames are next in action at the St. Mary’s Kickoff Tournament on Monday at Stockton Country Club.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Lodi 12, Escalon 7
The Flames’ bats made a lot of noise in Thursday’s victory, with 11 hits and 12 runs. Shelby Katzakan led the way, going 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and three runs.
Marissa Fabian went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs, Johnna Schroeder went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs, Andrea Lira added a double, Kayleigh Coberly had a double and Kaitlyn Alhbach and Haley Price had singles.
In the circle, Schroeder allowed no hits and struck out three over three innings for Lodi (1-0), but gave up five walks and an unearned run, while Danielle Pfenning finished the final four innings with six runs allowed and four strikeouts.
Tokay 18, Stagg 7
Three Tigers had three hits in Thursday’s win as the team racked up 15. Simone Medeiros went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and five runs, Mia Misasi went 3-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and two runs, and Emily Walker went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
Hannah Hauschildt went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs, and singles went to Megan Walker, Katherine Jackson, Violet Young and Annika Hauschildt. Walker had two RBIs, while Young and Annika Hauschildt had two runs each.
Emily Walker allowed seven runs while striking out five across 5 1/3 innings, and Megan Walker finished the last 1 2/3 inning with no runs, one hit and four strikeouts.
Junior varsity
Escalon 11, Lodi 4
Sydney Featherston and Jocelyn Moya each went 2-for-3 in Thursday’s loss, with a triple and four RBIs from Moya and a double and two runs from Featherston. Gabriella Fasono added a single and two runs.
In the circle, Moya pitched three innings with three runs allowed (none earned) and two strikeouts, and Eloisa Dominguez-Olea pitched another three innings with eight runs allowed (four earned) and two strikeouts.
Tokay 13, Stagg 3
Vivian Nava and Karen Nateras comibned for six strikeouts and two hits for Tokay (1-0) in Thursday’s non-league win.
On offense, the Tigers had nine hits. Madison Gallardo had three hits and three RBIs, followed by Sierra Miranda, who scored four times, Ingrid Mackey, Kendra Goudlie, Katelyn Collette, Nava and Nateras, all of whom had a hit each.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Manteca 11, Tokay 3
Logan Drummond went 2-for-2 and Ryan Lew went 2-for-4 in Thursday’s loss, with an RBI and a run each.
Lew belted a double, as did Jacob Varney and Kolton Fernandez, and Coby Baker had two stolen bases.