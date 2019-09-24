Athlete of the week: McLain, Tigers having fun in pool

Accomplishments: Katie McLain focused only on one sport before her freshman year at Tokay High.
Now the Tokay High girls water polo player, a junior sprinter/attacker, made a splash in the team’s Tri-City Athletic League opener against Tracy at the Tigers’ swimming pool on Sept. 17. That led to a thrilling 5-4 sudden death overtime win over the Bulldogs. The game was tied 4-4 after four periods, and the score remained the same after two overtime periods. In the third overtime, the first team that scored during a 3-minute period wins.
“That was really intense game,” McLain said. “It was a lot of fun to be out there, playing hard.”
In sudden death, McLain had the game-winning shot with 1 minute, 56 seconds left on the clock. After the Tigers’ defense forced a Bulldog turnover, McLain and Tokay teammates Mira Patino, Violet Young, Hannah Ortiz, Sophie Smith and goalie Alanna Stoops went on the offensive with passing the ball around the center of the pool to the 5-meter line.
“It was moving a lot,” said McLain of the game against Tracy. “Just working on good passes.”
Two Tracy players dropped back near Stoops, who had stopped several shots on goal in sudden death and the game. That meant one less Bulldog on defense, which spelled good news for McLain. When McLain got the ball, she threw the ball into the corner of the cage for the game-winning shot.
“No one was on me for that shot,” McLain said. “I was just wide open and the (Tracy) goalie wasn’t ready. They were dropping on (Stoops) a little bit. We worked around on who was open on that play. Then I just scored. It was pretty cool to see that happen.”
McLain admitted that Tokay (2-0 in the TCAL, 3-3) does not have any plays special plays drawn up to use if they go into overtime.
“We don’t have any specific plays for overtime because we just head out, go out with everything and be strong,” McLain said. “Hopefully it doesn’t come to overtime. We just kind of went with it and did out best with those first two overtime (periods).”
McLain scored the game-tying goal with only 11 seconds left in the fourth period. The same situation occurred here as in sudden death; the ball was passed to her from Patino, who had passed the ball to McLain earlier in this offensive drive. Ortiz and McLain had previous touches on the ball.
After McLain hit the game-tying shot, the Bulldogs called a time-out to set up what they felt would be the go-ahead and winning goal. But the ball missed the cage and out of Stoops’ reach for another save that sent the game into overtime.
This year’s team is mostly seniors. There is a lot of good chemistry in and out of the swimming pool, McLain stated.
“We have a great team; a lot of seniors who have been playing all four years,” McLain said. “Everyone works really well together. And we’re real good friends at school, too, which really makes for a really awesome team dynamic.”
McLain also credits first-year coach Shelby Seabaugh for putting the right pieces in the right places in the swimming pool.
“She really cares about us,” said McLain of Seabaugh. “That contributes a lot to how we play. She wants us to do our best. It’s kind of like a good building period for our team where just building up the players that take the spots of strong players we had last year.”
Tokay won a share of the TCAL title with Lincoln in 2018. This year’s team, McLain states, is just like Lodi and the rest of the TCAL girls’ squads — all gunning toward the league title. The only difference is that Tokay and Lincoln have targets on their backs since they are the defending co-champions.
“Yeah, there’s extra pressure, but everyone is out here to have fun,” McLain said. “We just want to do well. It’s a really fun game to learn and to play. All of the teams in the league are competitive this year. Anyone has a shot right now. We just have to go out there with a really strong attitude and mind-set about doing well in these games.”
McLain has been a part of the Tokay High girls swimming team the last two years. She’s a year-round swimmer, and a member of the Lodi Swim Club since middle school.
“I knew that water polo was a real fun sport,” McLain said. “I really enjoy the strategy in water polo. It’s really competitive. You have to work together with your team and have that trust and communication. It’s a different competitive aspect that has brought out in me.”
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.