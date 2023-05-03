The Lodi High baseball team won its second game of this week’s three-game series against Tokay, shutting out the Tigers 10-0 at Billy Hebert Field in Stockton, with a complete game shutout on the mound from Brent Godina.
The Lodi junior struck out eight batters in six innings, allowing five hits and a walk.
Zack Sanchez hit a double for Tokay, along with singles from Brock Sell, Adam Koponen, Paul Buckley and Matthew Casillas.
Lodi’s offense came in the form of seven hits, three walks, three hit batsmen and three Tokay errors. Gavin Mora went 2-for-3 with a triple for the Flames, Luke Leggitt had a triple, Austin Meehleis had a double and two RBIs, Vance Haskins had a double and two runs, Brayden Stout had a single, two RBIs and three runs, and Andrew Wright singled.
The Flames, which have already secured the TCAL’s third playoff spot at 9-5 in league play (14-12 overall) and the Tigers (11-11, 5-9) faced off on Wednesday at Zupo Field for the final regular-season game. Results were not available at press time.
D1 Playoffs: Jesuit 3, Tokay 0
The 16th-seeded Tokay High boys volleyball team lost to top-seeded Jesuit in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs on Tuesday, by scores of 25-6, 25-8, 25-14.
The Tigers made the playoffs in just the program’s second season, with a 6-12 record and a third-place finish in the TCAL at 5-5. Jesuit (34-3) will face No. 9 Inderkum in the quarterfinals.
D2 Playoffs: El Capitan 3, Lodi 1
The 13th-seeded Flames’ first trip to the postseason, also in the program’s second season, ended almost as quickly as Tokay’s, with Tuesday’s 25-10, 25-20, 13-25, 25-12 loss to No. 4 El Capitan.
Lodi, the TCAL co-champion with St. Mary’s, finished the season with a 16-9 record. El Capitan (27-4) will face No. 5 Granite Bay in the second round.
D4 playoffs: Ripon Christian 3, Lodi Academy 0
The 16th-seeded Titans suffered a sweep in the first round of the D4 playoffs, with No. 1 Ripon Christian winning 25-3, 25-8, 25-14.
Lodi Academy finished with a 6-5 record. Ripon Christian moves on to face No. 8 Big Valley Christian in the next round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.