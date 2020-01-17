The Tokay High boys soccer team emerged on top in a physical rivalry on Friday, with a 3-0 victory over Lodi at Hubbard Field.
Lodi played hard, but after going down a man after a hard foul drew a red card in the 30th minute. On the ensuing play, Tokay’s Brandon Razo sent a free kick over a wall of Lodi players and into the top right corner of the net for the first score of the game.
“It was a physical game,” Tokay coach Ruben Gomez said. “Several yellow cards for each team, and their red card, which you kind of expect with a cross-town rivalry. You know, they only get to play each other twice a year, and they all want to win.”
The teams went to halftime with Tokay holding a 1-0 lead, but despite being a man down, Lodi threatened early in the second half, forcing a penalty kick that was blocked by Tokay goalkeeper Eric Cahue. Cahue finished with three saves, and Jorge Oregel, who was in goal in the first half, had one.
Rigo Godoy put the Tigers up 2-0 not too much later, and Manuel Yepiz gave Tokay the icing on the cake with a third goal. Assists went to Jose Contreras and Eduardo Rodriguez.
Contreras made his presence known in the first half, pushing the pace to keep Tokay’s offense on Lodi’s side of the field.
“I kind of give him — he shifts back and forth from forward to midfield, we have that flexibility with him, giving him the green light,” Gomez said. “They feel the game, where he feels he can make a big impact.”
Tokay improved to 2-0-1 in Tri-City Athletic League play, and 7-1-2 overall. Lodi is now 1-1-1 in the TCAL, and 3-8-1 overall.