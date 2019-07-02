A day after winning a 1-0 shutout against Fowler, the Lodi 11U All-Star Team put together a little more offense in an 8-5 win over Hanford.
With Quinton Salustro on the mound, Lodi jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first two innings. Salustro finished with three hits and two runs (one earned) allowed in five innings of work, with six strikeouts.
Hanford fought back before Lodi took the lead for good in the fourth inning. Rylan Takahashi pitched the final inning, with three runs (two earned) allowed on three hits.
At the plate, Lodi racked up nine hits and four walks, with Takahashi going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs from the leadoff spot.
Noah Hufford went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs, Axel Velasquez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Juan Ulloa, Salustro and Austin Job each had singles. Ulloa had an RBI, and Diego Pantoja, Job, Andrew Plath and Andrew Heinrich had runs.
Gaston Rodriguez led Hanford with a 2-for-3 day.
Hanford drops to the elimination bracket, where they will face Clovis at 10 a.m. today. Clovis defeated Visalia 5-4 on Tuesday.
Today’s other elimination game will feature Fowler, a 10-6 winner over San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, and Cary, which dropped from the winners’ bracket with a 4-0 loss to Kingsburg. They will face off at 12:30 p.m.
In the winners’ bracket, Kingsburg and Lodi will play for the inside track to the championship at 3:30 p.m. today. All games are at Salas Park.
12U wins again
Tanner Grove threw a perfect game in Lodi’s 13-0 victory over Templeton in an elimination game at the Central California Cal Ripken 12U State Tournament in Kingsburg.
Grove threw 37 pitches across four innings before the game ended by 10-run rule, allowing no baserunners (no hits, no walks and no errors) while striking out five batters.
At the plate, Lodi used a combination of seven hits, four walks and six errors to score 13 times, with Isaac Herrera, Chase Whiting and Santino Ramirez each going 2-for-2. Herrera had two doubles and Whiting had one, Herrera and Whiting each had two RBIs and two runs, while Ramirez and Charlie Casazza had two runs each.
Landon Beasley had a single, an RBI and a run, and Jackson Blankenship, Slade Schmitt and Ramirez each had one RBI.
Lodi will play Clovis West at 2:30 p.m. today in another elimination game.