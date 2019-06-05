Joshua Alejandre accomplished quite a bit as an Elliot Christian High student-athlete.
Now the recent graduate can be given a celebratory toast of milk for his success.
Last week, Crystal Creamery, a long-time sponsor of the Sac-Joaquin Section, released four commemorative milk cartons celebrating top honors of seniors who won the section’s A. Dale Lacky & Clarke Coover Scholarship Award. Alejandre was one of 49 seniors who were honored at the section’s breakfast gathering held at Hutchins Street Square last month.
“I was pretty shocked and pretty excited,” said Alejandre about the scholarship award. “I thought it was such a big section that there was no way I was going to get it.”
Alejandre graduated with a 4.16 grade point average, and was the salutatorian of the school’s Class of 2019. This spring, he was the Elliot Christian High baseball team’s captain. He made the Central California Athletic Association first team all-league. He batted .452, had an on-base percentage of .585, cranked out four doubles and three triples. On defense, he had a fielding percentage of .958.
In 2018, Alejandre pointed out, was one of the best on the Eagles’ baseball squad; he hit two home runs in one game.
“That was when I really broke out,” Alejandre said. “Baseball was really amazing for me.”
On Friday, June 14, Alejandre has been selected to play in the annual High School Baseball and Softball All-Star Classic. The baseball, as well as softball, games will be played at Delta College.
Alejandre, who was also the school’s student body president this past school year, was also on Elliot boys track and field team. He competed in the discus and shot put field events, where he earned one first place and one third place honors at a CCAA meet.
Last winter, Alejandre played forward on the Elliot Christian High boys basketball team. He was one of the five Eagle players who suited up — with no substitutes — in a CCAA contest against Millennium at West High on Jan. 8. Elliot Christian won the game 46-42. For the season, he averaged 6.4 rebounds and four points, both per game.
Alejandre was a sophomore during the 2016-17 season when Elliot Christian boys basketball team reached the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Division VII game, taking second place. The Eagles won the section’s D-VI and CCAA titles. He also played one year of soccer, as the Eagles’ goalie.
Being a high school graduate is a “really good feeling” Alejandre noted. Elliot held its commencement ceremony on Friday.
“It’s a lot of weight lifted off my shoulder,” Alejandre added.
In September, Alejandre will be attending Oregon Institute of Technology, which is commonly known as Oregon Tech, an NAIA college in Klamath Falls, Ore. A civil engineering major, Alejandre will also be playing in the Hootie’s baseball uniform next spring.
“I’m excited for the next chapter,” Alejandre said.
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.