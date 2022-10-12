The Lodi High boys water polo team took down Lincon 14-7 on Tuesday to move into sole possession of second place in the Tri-City Athletic League standings.
The win left Lodi with 10-9 overall record and a 5-2 mark in the TCAL, ahead of Lincoln (7-7, 4-4) and behind St. Mary’s (10-9, 7-0).
Anthony Celli led the way for the Flames with 5 goals, along with 4 from Nathan Larson, and 1 each from Guy Hein, Koen Amador, Jackson Stilwell, Blake Ehlers and Eli Plath.
Goalkeeper Evan Peterson tallied 11 blocks and a pair of steals.
Lodi next game is today, a home game against West.
Varsity girls — Lodi 7, Lincoln 4
Lodi’s girls squad maintained its tight grip on second place in the TCAL with Tuesday’s victory, with 6 goals from Emily Engle, and 1 from Morgan Vice.
In the cage, Abigail Rusch had 5 blocks, and Kylie Richardson had 4.
Lodi (11-9, 5-2 TCAL) will host West today.
JV boys — Lincoln 14, Lodi 9
The Flames suffered their first loss of TCAL play with Tuesday’s loss, but still hold first place in the league standings at 15-2 (6-1 TCAL).
Ethan Elrod led Lodi with 4 goals in the loss, along with 2 from Mateo Kovach, and 1 each from Kaden Fachner, Caden Zicari and Temple Marcee. Sean Selling had 3 blocks in the cage.
The Flames maintained second place in the TCAL with Tuesday’s close victory against Tracy, with a 4-2 singles record making the difference — and one of those wins game in a tiebreaker.
At No. 1 singles, Lodi’s Sydney Friesen and Tracy’s Meliosa Paul-Vasquez battled, with Friesen winning the first set 6-2, and Paul-Vasquez winning the second 6-0. The third set was tied 6-6 and went to a tiebreaker, which Frisent won 8-6.
The rest of the singles matches were won by Lodi's Louise Jopis (6-0, 6-0), Lodi’s Emma Stilwell (7-6, 6-1), Tracy’s Sarah Syed (2-6, 6-4, 6-4), Lodi’s Hannah Larson (6-1, 6-3) and Tracy’s Riya Bhatia (7-6 (10-8), 6-4), leaving the Flames with a 4-2 lead.
In doubles, Tracy’s Alina Kim and Akshara Vaghela won the No. 1 match 6-4, 6-4, Lodi’s Hailey Davis and Elle Karagounis won at No. 2, 6-4, 6-2, and Tracy’s Yasmeen Razi and Amily Fox won at No. 3, 6-6 (10-8), 7-5.
The Flames will host West for the final TCAL match next Tuesday, with the TCAL Tournament later in the week.
The Flames stayed undefeated with Tuesday’s victory at par-37 Woodbridge Golf & Country Club.
Amelia Garibaldi led the Flames with a 37, followed by ClaraGrace Plath with a 41, Alison Ky with a 43, Viviana Rojas with a 47, Meagan Ky with a 48, and Jayda Van Steenberge with a 58 as Lodi improved to 11-0 overall, and 9-0 in the TCAL.
