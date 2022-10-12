The Lodi High boys water polo team took down Lincon 14-7 on Tuesday to move into sole possession of second place in the Tri-City Athletic League standings.

The win left Lodi with 10-9 overall record and a 5-2 mark in the TCAL, ahead of Lincoln (7-7, 4-4) and behind St. Mary’s (10-9, 7-0).

