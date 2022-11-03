The Lodi High girls water polo team won on Thursday to advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinals, but it didn't come easy against a fierce Turlock squad.
Lodi, the No. 4 seed in Division 1, held off No. 5 Turlock 13-12 in overtime, with Emily Engle tying the game 12-12 with three second left in the fourth quarter and Laine Woodard scoring the lone goal of the two 3-minute overtime periods.
“We've been in some rough situations with these girls before,” said Lodi coach Robert Elrod. “I keep referencing last season throughout our playoff run, and Emily, everybody around us is all amped up, and I know what Emily is capable of, and she's calm, cool and collected. We just needed to get her the ball.”
After seeing an early four-goal lead evaporate over the course of a hard-fought game, the Flames found themselves trailing 12-11 with time running out. Up two players after drawing a pair of kickouts, Lodi moved the ball around the perimeter to Engle, who launched the ball into the back of the net to force overtime.
“It's kind of funny, because on the goal that Emily scored to tie it, Laine in the huddle said hey, can I play in this spot so I can shoot the ball, and we have flexibility in a lot of positions, so we can do things like that,” Elrod said. “We had already set up a little play for Emily to move, so in the back of my mind it didn't dawn on me, but Laine wanted to shoot the ball.”
After three scoreless minutes of overtime play, with a pair of saves by Lodi goalkeeper Kylie Richardson, Lodi entered the second period with the Woodard play in mind. On Lodi's first possession, Woodard took the ball at the top of the formation, picked her opening, and shot the ball into the net.
“She's kind of known as a defensive player, and we've been working on her offensive skills,” Elrod said. “She came up with a couple of big defensive plays also in the last few minutes, she disrupted a couple of passes.”
Woodard said she isn't asked to take that shot very often, but when the opportunity presented itself she made it count.
“I heard Morgan (Vice) yelling from center to slow it down and walk it in,” Woodard said, “and I just listened, and I slowed it down, walked it in, and I shot.”
Lodi (20-10) now heads to the semifinals, where top-seeded Davis (20-8) awaits on Tuesday. Davis easily dispatched No. 8 McClatchy 25-5 on Thursday.
“First of all, I told the girls, you're in the semifinals of sections, congratulations, that doesn't happen often,” Elrod said. “We won D2 last year, and now we're in the D1 semifinals. That's amazing. St. Mary's is also in it, so that's the top two teams in our league in the D1 semifinals. Davis is in every year. I don't think they've ever not been in the finals. I told them to celebrate it tonight, and we'll worry about it tomorrow.”
Against Turlock, Vice opened the scoring in the first 15 seconds, and Lodi scored four unanswered goals. But Turlock crept back into the game, clamping down on defense. On offense, Turlock ran a play that got either Lia Romeo or Kaylee Amarant open for a one-on-one shot from the left side of the formation for several goals.
“I talked to the girls about punch-counterpunch, we have to be able to react to that,” Elrod said. “They had a reaction to our reaction, and we had to modify yet again what our defense was going to do. There were a couple of girls making sure our girls were far away from that play and couldn't help, so we shifted to play more in the center, and let them shoot from the outside.”
At halftime, Lodi held a tenuous 8-6 lead, and the gap closed to 10-9 at the end of the third quarter, with Turlock leading 9-8 for a short time. Turlock's Alexis Pimentel tied the game for with 2:47 remaining in the fourth quarter, and Amarant put the Bulldogs ahead at 1:39. Angle and Romeo traded goals over the next minute, and Engle finished off regulation with her goal.
“We hadn't seen a lot from the south end of the section, so we kind of turned to ourselves, going we've seen this before, this situation, and that was basically our ability to do that,” Elrod said. “We had and overtime game early on against Del Oro, and lost that one. We had games where we had to come back, just a couple of situations, but that's why it's so important to play those games early in the season.”
Engle led the Flames with five goals, and added two assists. Woodard finished with three goals and two assists, Vice had three goals and an assist, Ava Sepulveda had a goal and two assists, and Shelby Richardson had a goal and an assist.
In the cage, goalkeeper Kylie Richardson had 11 saves, several of them coming when Lodi had its back to the wall.
For Turlock (19-4), Amarant led with five goals, followed by Romeo with four, Pimentel with two and Abigail Braley with one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.