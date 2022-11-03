The Lodi High girls water polo team won on Thursday to advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinals, but it didn't come easy against a fierce Turlock squad.

Lodi, the No. 4 seed in Division 1, held off No. 5 Turlock 13-12 in overtime, with Emily Engle tying the game 12-12 with three second left in the fourth quarter and Laine Woodard scoring the lone goal of the two 3-minute overtime periods.