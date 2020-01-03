The Tokay High girls soccer team got the new year started on the right foot with Friday’s 6-1 victory over McNair.
Lauren Frisk scored twice and added an assists, Along with a goal and three assists from Anika Hauschildt, goals from Hannah Hauschildt, Alexia Garcia and Mazie Ortega, and an assist from Cierra Casillas.
In goal, Crystal Valera notched four saves.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Lodi 40, Tracy 37
Aiyana Evans scored a team-high 20 points as the Flames opened Tri-City Athletic League play with a victory on Friday.
Reese Hohenthaner and Sacannah Head had 7 points each, and Ashlee Toy and KayLeigh Coberly had 3 each for Lodi (5-9, 1-0 TCAL).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Sonora 68, Lodi 65
Isaac Bishop had 17 points for Lodi in Friday’s non-league road loss. Logan Stout followed in scoring with 14 points and Nathan Shoup 10. Stephano Casciaro had 7 points, Stephanos Pappas 5, Max Graves-Weil 4, Julius Latteri and Gabe Biagioni each had 3 and Ethan Bronson 2.
Junior varsity
Lodi 54, Sonora 45
Tony Rivera scored 17 points in Lodi’s victory on Monday, along with 9 from Kevin Dondero, 8 from Mason Stout, 6 each from Pierce DeAndreis and Madden Luiz, 4 from Steven Whiting, 3 from Carter Swicegood and 1 from Hayden Moreno.
Freshmen
Lodi 62, Sonora 57
Brayden Stout scored 18 points and Connor Davis added 12 to help the Flames win on Monday. Tarek Maier and Isaac Maldanado had 7 points each, Conner Moreno had 6, Matt Schiess and Zachery Stephens had 4 each, and Adrian Mendez-Maldanado and Christian Huerta had 2 each.