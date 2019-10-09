The Tokay High girls golf team got back on the winning side of the TCAL standings with Wednesday’s 222-282 win over Lincoln at Micke Grove Golf Course.
Aleesa Ohata led the Tigers with a 36, followed by Elisa Cabrera at 41, Hannah Hauschildt at 47, Mariko Hashimoto and Annika Hauschildt at 49 and Claire Jellen at 77.
Tokay finishes the league duals with a 5-4-1 record heading into the TCAL Tournament on Monday at Elkhorn Golf Course in Stockton.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity
Tracy 3, Tokay 0
The Tigers fell to 2-4 in the TCAL with Wednesday’s loss.
Junior varsity
Tracy 2, Tokay 0
Morgan Daniels had three kills and two blocks in Wednesday’s loss, along with three kills and an ace from Dilpreet Brar and 18 digs from Darianna Guidi.
Tokay’s freshman team fell 25-14, 25-9.
WATER POLO
Junior varsity boys
Lincoln 11, Lodi 4
Anthony Celli scored two goals in Wednesday’s loss, along with one each from Korben Reed and Max Boudreau.
Junior varsity girls
Lincoln 16, Lodi 1
Jenna Bigalow scored the only goal for Lodi in Wednesday’s home game at Tokay’s pool.