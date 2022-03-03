The Liberty Ranch boys basketball team jumped out early and didn’t take their foot off the gas pedal in Thursday’s state playoff victory over Urban, out of San Francisco.
The victory sent the third-seeded Hawks into the Division IV NorCal Regional semifinals, where they will face the winner between No. 7 Carlmont and No. 2 University Prep (results were not available at press time).
Guard Drew Fischer led Liberty Ranch (28-5) with 20 points, along with 14 from Cody Smith and 10 from Nathan Nelson — 9 of them on 3-pointers. Benjamin Herrera added 7 points, and Logan McCreery scored 5.
Urban, which finished the season 19-13, was led by Kyle Neece with 13 points, most of them in the first quarter. Nick Sheppard and Nathan Rockman scored 8 points each, Jake Rodriguez had 6, Quentin Bone had 4, and Siraj Saker had 2.
St. Bernard’s 88, Elliot Christian 47
The Eagles’ season came to an end on Wednesday with a loss to St. Bernard’s in Eureka in the Division VI NorCal Regional Playoffs.
Elliot, the sixth seed, finished with a 16-12 record. No. 3 St. Bernard’s (22-8) will travel to No. 2 Redding Christian in the NorCal semifinals on Saturday.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Tokay 3, Sierra 0
Cory Sugg picked up the win on the mound for the Tigers on Wednesday, going 5 innings with a hit and 2 walks while striking out 4 batters.
Paul Buckley pitched 2 hitless innings of relief for the save.
At the plate, Maximus De Santiago drove in two runs with a double, and Sugg added an RBI double. Matthew Casillas added a double, and Cade Campbell singled for Tokay (1-1), which will play at Stagg on Monday.