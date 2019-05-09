Bailey Correia hit her 13th home run of the year, but it wasn’t enough as the Elliot Christian softball team fell 14-4 to Big Valley Christian in a Central California Athletic Alliance tiebreaker game at the Eagles’ field on Wednesday.
The two teams tied for third place in the CCAA at 3-5. Big Valley’s win means it’s headed into the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, while Elliot stays home.
Correia finished 3-for-3 with the home run and two doubles, while Karahgan Mayer had a double, and Katie Pettersen and Sammie Tucker had singles.
Correia’s 13 homers is second in school history — Kaila Shull had 17 in 2006 before heading to play at UCLA. Shull is also third on Elliot’s single-season home run list, and Bradi Kooyman is fourth with eight.
BASEBALL
Junior varsity
Lodi 10, Tokay 0
Hayden Hildenbrand threw a no-hitter for Lodi in Wednesday’s Tri-City Athletic League game at the Flames’ field. He struck out seven Tokay batter and walked one.
On offense, Isaac Snyder and Tyler Meehleis each had two hits for Lodi. Caleb Wall, along with Hildenbrand, Domenic Demski, Chase Devine and Carson Devine and Vinny Montgomery, each had a hit. Hildenbrand, Meehleis and Chase Devine each had two RBIs.