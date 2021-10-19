The Lodi High girls tennis team scored a sweep over Tokay in more ways than one on Monday, with a 9-0 victory to go 2-0 against the Tigers this fall.
In singles matches, Parker Orlando beat Yuna Kagitani 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, Anna Spaletta beat Madison Lozano 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2, Sydney Friesen beat Natalie Robison 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3, Hannah Latson beat Madison Gallardo 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4, Aubrey Anderson beat Natalie Means 6-1, 6-2 at No. 5, and Victoria Eaton beat Valeria Serrano 6-4, 6-2 at No. 6.
In doubles matches, Macy Munson and Emma Stilwell beat Kiley Burgess and Abby Crum 6-3, 4-6, 11-9 at No. 1, Kylie Graves and Kaitlyn Nicholsky beat Ashley Ragon and Rebecca Peters 3-6, 6-0, 10-6 at No. 2, and Talia Duran and Claire Selling beat Noelle Breech and Ally Gormley 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.
WATER POLO
Varsity boys
Lodi 19, West 2
The Flames spread the scoring around in Tuesday’s victory, which saw Lodi improve to 11-7 overall and 5-2 in the TCAL.
Anthony Celli led the Flames with 3 goals, while the team got 2 each from Evan Peterson, Nathan Larson, Sam Meyers and Jackson Stilwell, and 1 each from Dane Cranford, Guy Hein, Tyler Christy, Blake Ehlers, Koen Amador, Korben Reed, Eli Plath and Eric Wise.
In goal, Peterson and Cranford had 3 blocks each, and Braden Endter had 2. Lodi will be back in Tracy on Thursday to play Tracy High.
Lincoln 15, Tokay 1
Lucas Nathan scored the Tigers’ lone goal in Tuesday’s loss as Tokay dropped to 5-10 overall and 2-5 in the TCAL.
Justin Carpenter blocked 9 shots and Ben Plath blocked 4.
Varsity girls
Lodi 14, West 1
Emily Engle and Morgan Vice led the Flames with 3 goals each, along with 2 each from Sarah Campbell and Kenna Dooley, and 1 each from Jenna Bigelow, Ava Sepulveda, Shelby Richardson and Moriah Schmierer. Richardson added 3 assists
VOLLEYBALL
Junior varsity
Lodi 2, Tokay 0
The Flames improved to 15-2 overall and 8-2 in TCAL play with Tuesday’s victory, with 6 kills and 2 digs from Felicity Johnson, 4 kills, 4 aces, 3 assists and 2 digs from Karis Mann, 2 assists from Brooke Brereton and 5 kills from Lauren Shinn.
Freshmen
Lodi 2, Tokay 0
The Flames improved to 7-3 in league play with Tuesday’s 25-6, 25-7 victory, with 3 aces and 3 digs from Sarah Gauna, 4 aces and 3 digs from Alexa Fasano, 6 digs and 5 kills from Briley Felkins, 4 digs from Seaeira Silveira, 5 aces, 3 kills and 8 assists from Kamdyn Schiess and 4 aces and 2 digs from Alexa Dunkin.