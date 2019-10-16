In less than two hours, Lodi blanked rival Tokay 9-0 in a Tri-City Athletic League girls tennis contest at the Tigers’ courts on Wednesday afternoon.
All six of Lodi’s singles players, starting with No. 1 player Johnna Schroeder, followed by No. 2 Benedetta Piotti, Julia Buteav, Anna Spaletta, Mary Barnes and CeCe Chinchiolo, won in straight sets. Schroeder knocked off Tokay’s Madison Lozano 6-0, 6-1; Piotti over Stephanie Sandoval 6-0, 6-0; Spaletta beat Natalie Robison 6-0, 6-0; Barnes over Cecelia Enenkel 6-0, 6-1; and Chinchiolo posted a 6-0, 6-1 win over Riley Burgess.
In the doubles’ matches, Lodi’s No. 1 team of Spaletta-Talia Duran beat Tokay’s Carolina Delgado-Doonya Khan 6-3, 6-1. In the No. 2 match, the Flames’ Ally Clayworth-Claire Plath beat the Tigers’ Alicia Flores-Isabel Ochoa 6-0, 6-0 and the No. 2 match had Lodi’s Victoria Eaton-Larisa Johnston post a 6-0, 6-0 win over Rebecca Peters-Stephanie Martinez.
Today at Lodi’s tennis courts at 3:30 p.m., Lodi and Tokay will play each other again.