The Lodi High boys golf team opened the season with a close victory on Tuesday at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club.
The Flames took on Franklin-Elk Grove on the par-36 Vineyard Course at the club, carding a 202 team score to Franklin’s 204.
The match was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was rescheduled due to rain.
Cedar Burns led Lodi with a 1-over 37, followed by Timur Alalin at 40, Jack Main and Trent Munson with 41 each, and A.J. Salvetti with a 43.
Lodi (1-0) is scheduled to play at the St. Mary’s Tournament on Monday, but again there is a chance that weather will have a say on whether it gets played.
