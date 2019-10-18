Two of the next three Tri-City Athletic League games could be nice ones for the Tokay High football team.
That is because Tokay plays two of its three at Hubbard Field. The first one is today at 7:15 p.m., when Lincoln pays a visit.
Today’s game could be all about the run for Tokay and Lincoln. Tokay running back Joseph Filippini is on a tear. The junior has rushed for 1,142 yards on 187 carries and 19 touchdowns. He now holds the school record for most rushing yards in a single game (282), touchdowns in a single game (6) and total touchdowns in a season.
“Joseph is a stud,” said Tokay head coach Michael Holst of Filippini. “He’s fast, physical and smart. On top of that, he wants to be good and he wants our team to be good. He’s competitive and a great kid off the field.”
Tokay (1-1 in the TCAL, 2-5) is facing Lincoln (2-0 in the TCAL, 7-0) that scores often. Last week, the Trojans beat Tracy in a wild 62-41 game and Lodi 63-6 in the league opener for both teams at the Grape Bowl on Oct. 4. The Trojans are averaging 48.8 points per game.
Lincoln counters with sophomore back Jonah Coleman and quarterback Kenyon Nelson, who is only a freshman. Coleman has rushed for 1,055 yards and 21 touchdowns. Nelson has thrown for 660 yards and 10 touchdowns, making the Trojans more dangerous.
“Coleman and Nelson are dudes,” said Holst of the Trojans’ backfield. “Coleman is the complete package. We must tackle extremely well when he has the ball. Lincoln is going to establish (its) run game, which the quarterback is a little a part of, but Coleman is definitely their guy.”
One thing Holst and his assistant coaches have noticed that Lincoln did against Tracy was have two running backs in the backfield and bring in an extra offensive lineman at the line of scrimmage.
“They haven’t thrown the ball a lot in the last two weeks, but are efficient doing so and the quarterback is a very good scrambler,” Holst said. They will provide a challenge and be the best offense we’ve faced this season.”
On defense, the Trojans have given up only 9.2 points per game.
After beating West 41-40 at Hubbard Field on Oct. 11, Tokay enjoyed that win and is moving forward to tonight’s game.
“We celebrate all wins, but move on to our next opponent at the start of the next week,” Holst said. “Our team has consistently practiced well all year and done the same this week.”
Vincent Romero has 252 yards receiving for Tokay and a touchdown. Colby Baker has 202 yards receiving and a TD. Angel Munoz has also recorded a receiving TD for the Tigers.
On defense, Tokay defensive end Bradley Handel has 52 tackles, outside linebacker Haseem Khan 51 and Filippini, who doubles as a free safety, at 46.
Tokay plays at St. Mary’s on Oct. 25, then will host Lodi in the TCAL season finale at Hubbard Field on Friday, Nov. 1.
Lodi
Today, also at 7:15 p.m., Lodi plays at West in a TCAL game.
Running back Christian Zamora leads Lodi (0-2 in the TCAL, 4-3) in rushing with 680 yards on 79 carries and 11 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps’ website after six games. Angelo Zazzarino has eight receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
Entering its game against West (0-2 in the TCAL, 1-6), Lodi welcomes back quarterback/wide receiver/safety Logan Stout, a senior. Stout sat out last week’s game at St. Mary’s, which posted a 45-3 win. He served an automatic one-game suspension after he was ejected from the Flames’ TCAL opener against Lincoln on Oct. 4 after drawing an unnecessary roughness call after a hard tackle on a Trojan player.
Another good news for Lodi is that it has met the Sac-Joaquin Section’s criteria of minimum number of wins needed (4) to be considered for a playoff berth. However, Lodi has yet to win a league game.
After tonight’s game, Lodi welcomes Tracy at the Grape Bowl on Oct. 25. Then make the cross-town trip to Hubbard Field to face Tokay the following week. Lodi will need to win, at least, two of the next three, if not all three games if it wants to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
Galt
Today at 7:30 p.m., Galt continues Sierra Valley Conference action at Rosemont of Sacramento.
Galt quarterback Robert Bulahan Jr., along with tight end/linebacker Marcelo Lopez, running back Kenny Tran and wide receiver Isaac Madrigal, are the offensive weapons that have led the Warriors to averaging 25.1 points per game.
In its first two SVC games this season, Galt has scored a combined 24 points. Bradshaw Christian defeated Galt 34-7 in last week’s game at Warrior Stadium. The host Warriors created Pride turnovers in the second half but had limited success in moving the football on offense.
In their first three pre-season games, the Warriors had scored 104 points, and 152 in five games.
Galt has met the minimum number of wins (4) needed to earn a section playoff berth. But the Warriors have yet to win an SVC game.
The picture is clear for Galt if it wants to keep its playoff hopes alive: Win the remaining three SVC games, if not two. Then get a lot of help from other teams winning and losing games in the division in which they have similar enrollments.
Liberty Ranch
Today at Hawk Stadium at 7:30 p.m., Liberty Ranch welcomes El Dorado in an SVC contest.
On offense, Liberty Ranch (1-1 in the SVC, 3-4)
Running back Isiah Ricci has been a double-threat for the Hawks in rushing and passing. Quarterback Aidan Carr, tight end/defensive tackle Austin Davis and wide receiver/defensive back Elijah Freeman have also been factors for the Hawks in recent games.
Liberty Ranch has the luxury of playing its next three games in the Galt city limits. After tonight’s game, Liberty Ranch will entertain Rosemont on Oct. 25 before closing out the regular season against Galt at Warrior Stadium on Nov. 1.
The win over defending SVC champion Union Mine 29-13 last week should serve as a boost for Liberty Ranch, which only needs one more win to earn the section’s criteria for making the playoffs with the number of overall wins.
If Liberty Ranch needs extra motivation toward earning a playoff berth, here it is in a nutshell. Should it beat El Dorado (1-1 in the SVC, 3-4), Rosemont and Galt, and Liberty Ranch would finish its regular season at 6-4 and might earn a first-round home playoff game.
According to MaxPreps’ website, Liberty Ranch is ranked No. 8 in Division V. The top four teams in Divisions I-VI earn first round byes, while schools in the Nos. 5-8 spots would host teams Nos. 9-12.
