Fidel Ulloa performed his job well on the bump for the Lodi High baseball team on Friday.
His Flame teammates did their jobs very well at the plate. Together, that led to Lodi posting a 6-2 win over Pitman in a non-league game at Zupo Field.
Lodi (5-1) seemed to have benefited from an earlier start time at 3:30 p.m. instead of its usual 4 p.m. start for home games. But Lodi coach Hobie Schultz wanted to start 30 minutes earlier because of impending rain that hit the region. It started to drizzle halfway through the game, but the game continued and lasted for only one hour and 55 minutes.
The Flames jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, with one out. Logan Stout, in the No. 2 spot, singled to center field. After stealing second base, Stout remained there when teammate Colton Smithhardt walked. Stout (3-for-4, RBI) made it 1-0 when Jonathan Charboneau singled to left field, which moved Smithhardt to second.
A walk to Niko Cabrera, followed by another base hit from Angelo Zazzarino, led to the Flames’ final three runs. Cabrera stole home plate that accounted toward the final run.
“Overall, I thought we played well today,” Schultz said. “Everything went smooth today.”
Lodi upped its lead to 5-0 in the top of the second inning. Jeffery Werder reached base on a Pitman fielding error in the outfield that sent him to second base. He scored on Stout’s double to left field.
“When you do get on top early, you want to add on every inning,” Schultz said.
Ulloa, only a sophomore, pitched a no-hitter through three innings. In the top of the fourth, Pitman, out of Turlock, got a hit off Ulloa when Landyn Magina singled to right field with two outs. The Pride finished with four hits. Ulloa had four strikeouts.
“Fidel did a good job in starting the game,” said Schultz of Ulloa.
Pitman (1-6) scored its only runs in the top of the fifth inning. Jay Huerta singled and scored on Magina’s single, while teammate Kade Morris walked and scored off Huerta’s hit.
Between Pitman’s pitchers of starter Jay Huerta and Evan Fanconi, the Flames were unable to get their bats going in the third and fourth innings that led to no hits. But Lodi had a combined three hits in the fifth and sixth innings.
In the fifth, Smithhardt walked, advanced to second on another base hit from Charboneau (2-for-4). Pinch-hitter Trevor Jackson singled that drove in Smithhardt.
Today at 9 a.m., Lodi plays Foothill of Sacramento at the Banner Island Showdown at Banner Island Ballpark, home of the Stockton Ports. Counting today’s game, the Flames have three games in preseason before starting Tri-City Athletic League play the first week in April.
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.