Lincoln High’s baseball team evened its series against Tokay with a 12-3 victory over the Tigers on Thursday at Zupo Field, dropping Tokay back into a tie for the lead league.
Cory Sugg led Tokay at the plate with a 2-for-3 day with a triple. Nick Anderson added a double and two RBIs, Cade Campbell had a double, and Matthew Casillas, Campbell Kurkjian, Matthew Alagna and Ian Monte each singled.
On the mound, Brett Graddy started and went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits, before RoSean Ro came in for 1 2/3 innings with four earned runs. Monte finished the last 1 2/3 innings with no runs and two hits allowed.
Tokay (10-6), Lincoln (10-6) and St. Mary’s (5-9) are all tied atop the Tri-City Athletic League standings at 4-1, with Lodi right behind at 3-2.
Lodi took down West 9-2 on Thursday, with a seven-run fifth inning making the difference.
Andrew Wright went 3-for-3 for the Flames, with a triple and two RBIs, while Nathan Sherbondy went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs. Gavin Mora was 2-for-2 with a double, and the Flames had singles from Dylan Bartlett, Austin Meehleis, Sean Kennedy, Carson Devine, Auston Schmierer and Donavan Thorpe.
On the mound, four pitchers combined to allow three hits, with Kennedy notching the win.
BOYS GOLF
Varsity
Lodi 183, Lincoln 192
Two Lodi High golfers went under par during Thursday’s victory at Brookside Country Club, a par-36 course.
Jake Aberle led the Flames with a 4-under 32, followed by Cedar Burns with a 1-under 35. A.J. Salvetti added a 38, while Jack Topham and Ryan Hohenthaner each carded 39s as Lodi improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in TCAL play.
