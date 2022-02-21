The Sierra Valley Conference released its all-league teams on Monday, and the Galt schools garnered three MVP awards and two Coach of the Year Awards between them.
The MVP awards went to Liberty Ranch players, with Drew Fischer winning it in boys basketball, Sergio Duarte winning it win boys soccer and Kaytlynn Staley winning Offensive MVP in girls soccer.
Brian Chavez was named Coach of the Year in boys basketball after leading Liberty Ranch to a 10-0 league championship, and Josh Dela Cruz was Coach of the Year for girls basketball after Galt’s 5-5 campaign.
In boys basketball, Fischer, Cody Smith and Nate Nelson were named All-SVC, along with Mason Jones of Galt.
Fischer, a senior, has averaged 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 23 games for the Hawks.
In girls hoops, Galt’s Brooklyn Beck and Neveah Pate were named All-SVC, along with Liberty Ranch’s Bella Felix, Sydney Duryee and Skylar Jordet. The Hawks tied for the SVC title at 9-1.
Plenty of soccer players were named All-SVC. From Galt were Miguel Garcia, Sebastián Báez, Jhonathan China, Edgar China, Enrique Hernández and Abraham Romero. From Liberty Ranch were Julio Pargas, Pedro Orozco, Eman Gomez, Ismael Chavez, Harlee Vidrio, Miguel Navarro and Duarte.
Liberty Ranch won the league title with a 9-0-1 record, and Galt was second at 7-1-2.
Duarte has tallied 12 goals and 7 assists this season, and also spent 650 minutes playing goalkeeper, during which he allowed 2 goals and tallied 18 saves.
In girls soccer, Galt’s Abigail Boyd, Bricelena Cortez, Kylee Chapman and Sasha Martinez were named to the all-league team, along with Liberty Ranch’s Audra Sulamo, Alicia Castaneda, Staley, Arianna Anaya and Marin Rogers. Liberty Ranch tied for second with a 5-3-2 record, and Galt finished 3-5-2.
Staley notched 4 goals and 8 assists this season.
In wrestling, where Liberty Ranch tied with Rosmont and Union Mine at 4-1, the Hawks had five all-SVC wrestlers in Rylan mitchell at 120, Kinyaa’aanii Nuno at 138, Pau Johnson at 145, Brannen Cathy at 152 and Michael Negrete at 195. Galt finished 1-4, and had one all-league wrestler in William Keller at 160.