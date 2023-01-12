Flames crush Damonte Ranch to improve to 2-0

Lodi coach George Duenas talks to his players during a timeout on Friday at the Grape Bowl. Lodi defeated Damonte Ranch 48-27.

 David Witte/News-Sentinel

After leading the Lodi High football team to two straight playoff appearances, George Duenas has announced that he is stepping down.

Duenas, 34, will remain as the school’s athletic director. Duenas said he wanted to spend more time with his family.