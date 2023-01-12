After leading the Lodi High football team to two straight playoff appearances, George Duenas has announced that he is stepping down.
Duenas, 34, will remain as the school’s athletic director. Duenas said he wanted to spend more time with his family.
“You can’t do everything. Football takes a lot of time, and I love it, but my daughter started high school, and she’s really into track, and I didn’t realize last summer how much it takes,” Duenas said. “I would go and watch her from a distance, and that would tug on me a little. I wanted to make sure I’m coach to my kid. She has goals, I want to be part of those goals. I want to focus on being a good dad.”
George and his wife, Kori, who teaches English at Lodi High, have a daughter and three sons.
Duenas, a 2006 Lodi High graduate, arrived back in Lodi in 2018 after teaching and coaching in North Dakota. He took over the football program from Robert Sperling, who stepped down due to health reasons. Last year Duenas added athletic director duties to his workload, taking over for Robert Winterhalter, who departed for Bear Creek.
“The cool thing about being AD is it’s not like I’m gone,” Duenas said. “I’m still going to be around.”
Duenas and principal Adam Auerbach will work together to find the school’s next football coach. Duenas said the opening has been listed, with priority to in-district applicants.
“I’ll probably involve some of the coaches on the staff to be part of that process,” Duenas said. “I think we’ve done a good job the last four or five years with what we’ve built.”
The Flames went 3-7 in Duenas’ first season, but since then Lodi posted four straight winning seasons: 6-4 in 2019, 4-1 in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, and 8-4 in 2021 with the program’s first playoff berth since 2011. Last fall, the Flames posted a 6-4 regular season with a first-round loss to Vacaville in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division Division II playoffs.
He finished with a 27-21 record in six seasons leading the Flames.
Duenas said his sons weren’t immediately on board with Dad not being Lodi’s football coach anymore.
“With a high schooler now, and kids, I still want to do youth stuff with the kids, and there’s just not enough hours in the day,” he said. “Every once in a while they say, ‘Dad, I want you to come to my game.’ So you start thinking, man. I want to make sure I have enough for everything I love in my life. I love Lodi, and I love my family, so I’m taking one thing off my plate.”
