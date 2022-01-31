The Lodi High girls soccer team evened its schedule with Friday’s 1-0 victory over cross-town rival Tokay at Tokay’s Hubbard Field.
Madison Howell scored the lone goal of the game in second half as the Flames improved to 7-7 overall and 4-4 in the Tri-City Athletic League.
Tokay goalkeeper Laura Cantoriano-Abundis tallied 8 saves for the Tigers (2-10-1, 0-7-1 TCAL).
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
Lodi 77, West 47
Tony Rivera led the Flames with 18 points and Brayden Stout added 15 as the Flames rolled the Wolf Pack on Friday.
Asher Schroeder and Conner Davis added 7 points each, Madden Luiz and Kevin Dondero had 6 each, Matthew Schiess and Dylan Scott had 5 each, Steven Whiting and Conner Moreno had 3 each and Adan Alvarez had 2.
Modesto Christian 88, Tokay 35
Majid Khan led the Tigers with 10 points as Tokay lost big on Friday, along with 8 points from Brock Sell, 6 from Jayden Fakhouri, 4 each from Hashir Khan and Noah DeMars, and 2 each from Umar Rasool and Nick LeBlanc.
Big Valley Christian 97, Elliot Christian 58
Peyton Yarbrough tallied a double-double in Friday’s loss, with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Roman Castro added 11 points, Andrew Gretsinger had 8 points and 14 rebounds, Caleb Guerzo had 6 points, Jeremy Nielsen and Jeremiah Carter had 4 points each, Nevin McKissick had 2 and Jayden Gaither had 1.
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 74, West 38
Nathan Morse scored 16 points and Matt Shinn had 13 as the Flames won on Friday. Luke Leggitt added 9 points, Caden Andes had 7, Jacob Bechtold had 6, Blake Goen and Preston Plath had 5 each, Conner Overbo, Joey Dockery and Bryce Dosio had 3 each, and Cole Smalley and Jordan Diaz had 2 each.
Modesto Christian 78, Tokay 46
Carlo Agbayani led the Tigers with 10 points in Friday’s loss, along with 9 from Maeher Dhaliwal, 7 each from Wil Hubbart and Josh Young, 4 each from Abdullah Munir and Lino Ruiz, 3 from Kellen Fiori and 2 from Harpar Sandhu.