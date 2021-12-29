The Lodi High girls basketball team lost a tournament game on Tuesday, 58-51 to Pitman, to fall to 5-9 overall.
Kayleigh Coberly led Lodi with 14 points, followed by Norah Mayer with a double-double at 12 points and 15 rebounds, Reese Hohenthaner with 12 points, Ashley Cunningham with 7 points, and Janie Schallberger with 6 points and 8 rebounds.
Varsity boys
Oakmont 55, Lodi 32
Conner Davis led the Flames with 9 points in Tuesday’s loss, along with 7 from Tony Rivera, 6 from Kevin Dondero, and 5 each from Dylan Scott and Asher Schroeder.
Junior varsity girls
Lodi 42, Turlock 18
Emmy Spaletta led the Flames with 12 points in Tuesday’s victory, along with 11 points and 6 rebounds from Zoe Aitken, 9 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists from Isabel Humphrey, 4 points and 8 rebounds from Kiah Aitken, and 3 points from Grace Culler and Makenna Shultz.