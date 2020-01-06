Aniyah Dean led the Tokay High girls basketball team with a double-double in Monday’s 43-36 non-league victory at McNair, with 13 points, 25 rebounds and 5 steals.
Simone Medeiros added 11 points and 2 assists, Jackie Enciso had 8 points, Mia Misasi had 4 points and 3 assists, Fernanda Vazquez had 2 points, 9 boards and 3 assists, Ahmiena El Kheidi and Michelle Vazquez had 2 points each, and Mira Patino had 1 point, 8 rebounds and 2 assists.
Tokay (7-10) opens Tri-City Athletic League play on Thurday at Modesto Christian.
Kennedy 51, Lodi 41
Ashlee Toy led Lodi (5-10) with 13 points in Monday’s non-league loss in Sacramento. Savannah Head and Angie Fugazi each had nine points, Reese Hohenthaner had five, Annette Vasquez four and Aiyana Evans one.
Junior varsity
Tokay 44, McNair 1
Bella Nguyen led the Tigers with 12 points and 6 steals in Monday’s victory, along with 6 points from Yasmeen Ibrahim, 5 points and 5 steals from Paulina Barron, 4 points and 6 rebounds from Cally Anderson, 4 points and 7 boards from Gabi Gonzalez, 4 points from Yasmine Garcia, 3 from Angeleen Ghuman, 2 each from Kailey Cross, Rubi Ayala and Kendra Goudi, with Goudi adding 4 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity
St. Mary’s 65, Tokay 39
Dallah El Kheidi scored 11 points to lead the Tigers in Monday’s TCAL-opening loss, adding 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Ryker Henne added 10 points and 4 boards, Uriel Penaflor had 8 points and 3 rebounds, Andrew Gauna and Nate Starkovich had 3 points each, and Nick Merrill and Aiyaz Meir had 2 each.
Tokay (3-14, 0-1 TCAL) next plays at home on Friday against Modesto Christian.
Junior varsity
Tracy 55, Lodi 48
Kevin Dondero had 13 points in Monday’s loss, along with 10 from Tony Rivera, 8 each from Dylan Scott and Mason Stout, 5 from Carter Swicegood and 4 from Adan Alvarez.
Freshmen
Lodi 51, Tracy 40
Connor Davis scored a double-double to lead the Flames to victory on Monday, with 17 points, 18 rebounds and 6 blocks, but Brayden Stout had the team high with 21 points, and added 8 rebounds and 6 steals.
Zachary Stephens added 7 points, Tarek Maier had 5 and Christian Huerta had 1.
BOYS WRESTLING
Varsity
Lloyd Engel Tournament
Lodi High had two wrestlers place on Saturday in Escalon, with Sean Carpenter going 5-1 to take second place in the heavyweight division, and Christian Zamora going 6-1 to place third in the 172-pound division.
Other Flame wrestlers, while not placing, scored victories at the tournament — Eric Wise at 122 pounds (3-3), Adrian Tenbrink at 134 (2-3), Hunter Ward at 147 (3-3), Brock Shipley at 147 (1-5), Preston Isaguirre at 154 (4-2), Noah McGregor at 162 (2-3), Christian Teran at 162 (1-4), Bryce Powell at 172 (2-3), Daniel Romo at 184 (2-4), Miguel Souza at 184 (2-4), Felipe DeMatos at 222 (4-2) and Braden Casillas at 222 (2-3).