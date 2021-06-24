When Lodi resident Chandler Miller started his senior season with Venture Academy’s basketball team this spring, he already had his college choice sealed.
The 5-foot-10 shooting guard will play this winter for Park University, a relatively new athletic program for the university in Gilbert, Ariz., a suburb of Phoenix.
“Once I took that visit to Park, I committed three hours later on the phone with the coach,” Miller said. “It’s a nice area, one of the safest cities in the world, and there’s a lot of stuff to do in Arizona.”
Miller, who began his high school career at Elliot Christian in Lodi, transferred with a few of his teammates to Venture Academy.
“It just worked out, a lot of my teammates lived in Stockton,” Miller said. “They were all my best friends.”
He helped Venture with a league title during this year’s COVID-19-shortened season, averaging 13.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game as the Mustangs went 13-2 overall and 9-0 in the Central California Athletic Alliance — including two wins against Elliot.
Miller said he got in contact with colleges from his travel team, with Park University’s coaches talking to him after a tournament in Arizona.
“I played really well in those tournaments. We went to L.A., Vegas, Florida,” Miller said. “Basically, my future coach was at my game, I had a good game, he talked to me afterwards. We stayed in contact, I took a visit, and I liked it. It seemed like the right fit.”
Miller signed with Park for a partial scholarship before his high school season started. The short season gave him a preview of the frenetic pace of college basketball, with 15 games squeezed into a little more than a month.
“We played two or three games a week, and that was super fun, but I noticed at the end I was starting to get tired,” Miller said. “It’s a lot of games, especially when you’ve got to prepare for every team. You scout, you have practices and stuff like that. It was fun, but also it was exhausting at the end.”
Miller said before committing to Park, he talked with other schools but none of them said he would play right away. Park, with started its athletics program in 2019 as an independent before moving into the NAIA and the Cal Pac Conference for the 2020-21 season, told him he would get immediate playing time.
“The coaches are good coaches, and the area, it’s a good area,” Miller said. “I wanted to play out of state, get away from home for a while and experience some new things. Just the fact, honestly, that I get to play at the next level.”