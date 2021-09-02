Taylor Willis had 11 kills and 3 digs, and Kim Mercado added 7 kills and a pair of digs as the Tokay varsity girls volleyball team Swept Galt 25-9, 25-23, 25-12 on Thursday.
Jacqline Patino added 10 digs, Madison Covey-Taylor had 3 kills, 2 digs and a block, Pair Delph had 5 kills, 9 assists and 2 aces and Paris Vang had 15 assists and 2 aces. The Tigers improved to 5-1 overall.
Bear Creek 3, Lodi 0
Davina Amen had 5 kills and 4 aces, and Charlie Jacobson had 11 digs as the Flames dropped a 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 loss.
Junior varsity
Lodi 2, Bear Creek 0
The Flames improved to 4-0 with Thursday’s 25-5, 25-11 victory, led by Elizabeth Kanemura’s 7 aces and 3 assists and Karis Mann’s 2 aces.
Tokay 2, Galt 0
Nicole Troy had 5 aces and 10 assists as the Tigers won 25-20, 25-5 on Thursday. Claire Whittock added 6 serve receive passes.
Freshman
Lodi 2, Bear Creek 0
Kamdyn Schiess racked up 8 aces as the Flames defeated the Bruins 25-8, 25-9 and improve to 3-1. Briley Felking added 3 kills and 6 aces, Joselyn Alvarez had 3 digs and Seaeira Silveira and Alea Dunkin had 5 aces each.
Galt 2, Tokay 0
Katelyn Harris had 5 aces as the Tigers lost 25-12, 25-13 on Thursday, with 2 digs and 2 aces from Jayden Doll and 3 aces from Ashmeen Kaur.
FOOTBALL
Freshman
Tokay 20, Ripon 6
The Tigers improved to 2-1 with Thursday’s victory, recovering from an interception return for a touchdown on the third play of the game. Jackson Handle scored on two touchdown runs for Tokay, and Paul Buckley added a 16-yard run in the third quarter.
On defense, Jimmy Brager led with 9 tackles, Earl Daniels had 5 tackles, and Tony Pennino had 4 tackles and 2 passes broken up.