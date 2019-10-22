The Elliot Christian High volleyball fell in straight sets to Stone Ridge Christian in a Central California Athletic Alliance match on Tuesday; the final scores were 25-8, 25-8, 25-9.
Morgan Burnell had four digs for the Eagles and teammate Sammie Tucker had three assists. Burnell also had two blocks, and Bailey Maynard and Tucker each had two kills.
St. Mary’s 3, Tokay 0
In Monday’s Tri-City Athletic League match at The Jungle, St. Mary’s also swept Tokay in straight sets; the final scores were 25-9, 25-17, 25-15.
Grace Polhemus had 21 assists and 14 digs for Tokay (3-6 in the TCAL, 5-8) and Kayly Pau had 15 digs and 13 kills. Jackie Patino had 15 digs.
Junior varsity
St. Mary’s 2, Tokay 0
The final scores of Monday’s contest, also at The Jungle, were the Rams 25-17, 25-22.
Darianna Guidi had 32 digs and two aces for Tokay. Caitlyn Nunes had three assists, three kills and two aces. Kimberly Mercado had six digs and three kills.