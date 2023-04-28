The Sac-Joaquin Section swimming and diving championships started with the section girls diving championships on Friday at St. Mary’s High in Stockton, with the boys scheduled for today.

Two Lodi High girls competed in Friday’s dive competition, led by senior Savanna Berry defending her section championship on the 1-meter springboard. Lodi teammate Avery Rhodes joined her in the 36-diver field, with Sinclair Yadao of St. Francis (second last year) and Riley Lee of St. Mary’s (fourth in 2022) looking for the crown.