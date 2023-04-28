The Sac-Joaquin Section swimming and diving championships started with the section girls diving championships on Friday at St. Mary’s High in Stockton, with the boys scheduled for today.
Two Lodi High girls competed in Friday’s dive competition, led by senior Savanna Berry defending her section championship on the 1-meter springboard. Lodi teammate Avery Rhodes joined her in the 36-diver field, with Sinclair Yadao of St. Francis (second last year) and Riley Lee of St. Mary’s (fourth in 2022) looking for the crown.
Berry was not able to hold off Keira Chandler of Mountain House for the championship, finishing in second place with 447.35 points. Chandler scored 453.65, and Rhodes placed 12th with 291.15.
The competition includes 11 total dives from each athlete — the first five in the quarterfinal round, then dives six through eight in the semifinals, followed by the last three in the final.
Berry owned the quarterfinal round with a score of 224.15 across her first five dives — an inward pike, an inward 1 ½ somersault pike, a back 1 ½ somersault pike, a reverse 1 ½ somersault tuck, and a back 1 ½ somersault half-twist free. Rhodes sat in 15th at 130.12 after the quarterfinals.
But in the semifinals, Berry finished in second after Keira Chandler of Mountain House vaulted past her with a 50.4 on her final dive to lead 336.0 to Berry’s 326.05. Berry’s highest-scoring dive of the semifinal was a 39.1 on a forward 1 ½ somersault pike. Both divers are members of Delta Valley Diving in Stockton.
Rhodes, meanwhile, improved to 13th at 206.90, gaining ground with a 28-point dive, to qualify for the final, which takes the top 16 divers.
A 48.3-point Back 1 somersault 1 ½ twist free was the highest scoring of Berry’s three dives in the final, but was not enough to gain her top spot back. Rhodes moved up one spot in the finals into 12th, with a back 1 somersault straight gaining her 30.6 points.
The rest of the swimming will take place next week at District 56 in Elk Grove. The girls preliminaries are Wednesday, the boys preliminaries are Thursday, and the finals and consolation finals (top 16 in each event) will be Friday.
Lodi is sending 27 athletes to the section championships after winning the girls TCAL championships last week, scoring 415 points to second-place St. Mary’s with 292. The Lodi boys placed second with 268 points, behind St. Mary’s with 285.
Rachel Shannon pitched a complete game in Tokay’s victory on Thursday, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out five batters.
At the plate, Emma Misasi led Tokay’s 10-hit charge with two home runs, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs.
Cloe Alves went 2-for-4 with a triple, Hannah Nava was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, Maddie Schneider had a double, and Shannon and Anabelle Sikich each singled.
Tokay (5-8, 3-7 TCAL) plays at Tracy on Tuesday.
Varsity: St. Mary’s 10, Lodi 0
The Flames suffered a shutout on Thursday, with Rams pitcher Ariel Nava scattering five Lodi hits — a triple and a single from Ashlyn Jubrey, and singles from Kennedi Brooks, Janie Schallberger, and Hannah Escalante.
Lodi (5-11, 4-6 TCAL) will host Lincoln on Tuesday.
Varsity: Lodi 179, Tokay 226
The Flames had two golfers shoot 3 under par on Thursday at Micke Grove’s par-36 course, with A.J. Salvetti and Cedar Burns each carding 33.
Timur Alalin added a 36, Jack Topham shot a 38 and Zach Stephens had a 39 as Lodi finished TCAL duals with a 10-0 record. The TCAL Tournament is Monday at Swenson Golf Course in Stockton.
Varsity: Liberty Ranch 9, Galt 2
Tyler Betterncourt hit a pair of doubles to lead the Hawks past the Warriors on Thursday, improving to 12-6 overall and 8-4 in SVC play.
Liberty Ranch and Galt will face off again today.
