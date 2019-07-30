Brett Young
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
Summer ball: Palm Springs Chill
Young, who will be a senior at Delta State University in Mississippi, joined the Palm Springs Chill in the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita over the weekend, and had a single, two walks and a run in the opener, an 11-3 loss to the Wichita Elite 316. The NBC World Series pits the best summer collegiate wood-bat teams against each other for a national championship.
Mitch Walding
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies AAA)
Walding, a 26-year-old third baseman, was designated for assignment and removed from the Phillies’ 40-man roster on Tuesday to make room for free-agent pitcher Blake Parker. Walding has been with the Phillies’ triple-A squad for most of the year, with a short stint in the majors. He’s batting .206 for the IronPigs, with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs. Walding could stay with the IronPigs on a minor-league contract, or could hit the free agency market.
Gio Brusa
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants AA)
Brusa, a 25-year-old first baseman, had a solo home run on July 24 against the Bowie Baysox, then had a single and an RBI in each of the first two games of a series at the Altoona Curve.
Alex Camacho
High school: Ben Holt
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Danville Braves (Braves rookie-adv.)
Camacho, a 22-year-old pitcher, earned the win on July 24 after throwing two innings of scoreless relief against the Greeneville Reds, with three strikeouts and one hit allowed. On Sunday, he took a loss against the Bluefield Blue Jays, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out three.
Do you know of a local athlete that has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.