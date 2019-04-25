The Lodi High boys golf team ended the Tri-City Athletic League regular season against Tokay’s squad with a 209-243 victory at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, par 37 on Thursday.
Jack LeBaron fired a 39 for Lodi (9-1 in the TCAL, 15-2). Ethan Korock followed at 40, Jake Aberle 41, Christian Toy 44 and Fitz Wells 45.
On Monday, the TCAL tournament will take place at the Swenson Park Golf Course in Stockton. According to Lodi coach Jim Staal, the tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
Lodi and St. Mary’s each are 9-1 in the TCAL. Staal said that if his team or St. Mary’s wins the tournament, that team would be the outright league champions.
The first and second place teams would also advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Tournament, which will be held at the Timber Creek Golf Course in Roseville on Wednesday, May 8.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Lincoln 3, Tokay 1
The Tigers outhit the Trojans 6-4, but Lincoln combined its hits with four walks and two Tokay errors for the win.
Cade Campbell pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out four while allowing three runs on three hits for Tokay. Colby Baker finished the last 2/3 of an inning, with one hit allowed.
At the plate, Campbell went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Ryan Lew was 2-for-3, and Logan Drummong and Josh Anderson had singles.
Union Mine 5, Galt 3
Entering the sevening inning of Thursday’s Sierra Valley Conference game, Galt (4-9 in the SVC, 7-15) held a 3-2 lead. But the visiting Diamondbacks scored three runs in that inning, and held the Warriors scoreless for the win.
Galt, had it beaten Union Mine, would’ve stayed in the hunt for the conference’s third playoff spot with two games left. The SVC sends three teams this year.
Marco Federighi went 2-for-3 for Galt, plus an RBI. Ty Abbott and Ivan Arana each had a hit for the Warriors.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Lincoln 5, Tokay 4
The Tigers racked up 10 hits in Thursday’s TCAL loss, with Emily Walker going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Annika Hauschildt was 3-for-4 with two runs, Simone Medeiros was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, and Hannah Hauschildt and Katherine Jackson had singles. Walker pitched a complete game, allowing five runs (three earned) on 10 hits.