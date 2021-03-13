High school roundup: Tigers take to the pool and the track against St. Mary’s

Ryan Travena swims the breastroke during the 200 medley relay Friday afternoon in Tokay's meet against St. Mary's. The team took fourth place.

 photo courtesy Katherine McLain

Tokay High’s swimmers dropped both its boys and girls matches to St. Mary’s on Friday, but the Tigers had some bright spots.

Katie McLain won both the 200-yard freestyle at 2 minutes, 3.63 seconds and the 100 breaststroke at 1:11.19, while Sarah mcLain won the 100 butterfly at 1:07.69.

Also placing for Tokay were Maiya Garcia (second in the girls 500 freestyle at 7:11.03), the boys 200 medley relay team of Zackary Kirschenman, Zachary Larson, Cylas Riley and Ryan Trevena (second at 2:04.15), Trevena (third in the boys 100 breaststroke at 1:11.12) and Mark Doria (third in the boys 200 freestyle at 2:18.69).

Track and field

Tokay senior Jaryn Eaton was a double winner in the shot put at 45 feet, 2 inches and the discus at 167-8 during Thursday’s meet against St. Mary’s. The discus throw puts him fourth all-time among Tokay discus throwers, according to coach Karey Harty.

Also winning in varsity events for Tokay were Zack Kellogg in the 800 (2:05.13), Caden Toone in the 300 hurdles (46.79), Kenan Johnson in the high jump (5-6) and Ben PLath in the pole vault (10-0).

Johnson also went second in the 300 hurdles (54.22), Wyatt James was second in the high jump (5-4), Noah Demars was third in the high jump (5-0), Jose Bravo was second in the pole vault (9-0), and Ahmad Khan was third in the pole vault (8-0).

The Tokay girls swept the discus, with Rayleen Salgado first at 83-1, followed by teammates Destiny Zentner and Harmony Sandhu, and Marison Perez won the pole vault at 6-0.

Han Hiatt won three events in the junior varsity boys meet, taking the 800, the 1,600 and the 3,200. Other Tokay winner were Joshua Young in the pole vault (9-6) and the high jump (5-2).

In JV girls, Tokay had another triple winner in Ashlee Ortiz, who won the long jump at 13-5, the 100 at 13.3 seconds and the 200 at 28.25, while Emma Shackelford won the 1,600 (6:10) and the 800 (2:54), and Brooke Fisk won the high jump at 4-4.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus