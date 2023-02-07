Tokay High nailed down team titles at the Tri-City Athletic League Tournament on Saturday at Lincoln High.
The Tokay boys defended their title with 353 team points and two individual champions, while the Tokay girls made it six straight league titles with 166 points and four individual champions.
Lodi placed second in the girls tournament with 124 points, and fifth in the boys tournament with 263 points.
For the Tokay girls, Kelly Meehan was the winner of the 139-pound division, Kayleen Tuavao won at 145, Maliah Gomez won at 162 and Nevaeh Rivas won at 235. For the Tokay boys, Kain Canicosa won at 128 and Richard Mendonca won at 172.
Lodi had four weight class winners in the girls tournament, with Jocelyn Shelley winning at 118, Azaria Biegler at 128, Jayda VanSteenberge at 133 and Elora Parises at 191, while the Lodi boys had one in Drew Luiz at 108.
The top five in each weight class move on to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Tournament for the boys at Tokay High on Saturday, and the South Regional for the girls on Friday and Saturday at Central Valley High in Ceres.
Other placers for the Tokay girls included Leena Awan, second at 103, Olivia Martin, second at 108, Raia Gore, second at 113, Skyla Rivera, second at 128, Esperanza Aleman, second at 133, Cynthia Isordia, third at 150, Irma Gonzalez, third at 172, Sheridin Arends, third at 191, and Ellie Rivera, second at 235.
For the Lodi girls, placers included Scarlet Castaneda, third at 139, Samantha Magana, third at 145, Vanessa Rosales, second at 162, and Stacie De La Rosa, second at 172.
For Tokay’s boys, placers included Davyd Cera, second at 106, Diego Alcantara, fourth at 113, Josiah Garcia, second at 120, Marcus Mireles, second at 132, Elijah Hunter, fifth at 138, Shane Sanchez, fourth at 160, Juan Soria, third at 182, Aiden Sweetman, second at 195, Johnny Williams, fifth at 220, and J.J. Mikbell, second at 285.
For Lodi, finishers included Ethan Warmerdam, second at 115, Kai Yip, fifth at 122, Dominic Zazzarino, fifth at 128, Carter Simpson, fourth at 134, Colin Grant, third at 147, Grant Shipley, third at 154, Michael Chaney, fifth at 162, Drew Wood, third at 172, Andrew Tate, fourth at 184, Zach Kessler, fifth at 197, and Daniel Madera, fourth at 222.
For the JV boys, Lodi had three division winners in Victor Manuel Hernandez, Riley Pappas and Brody Silveira. Lodi’s place winners were a third-place finish by Christopher Van Alen, and fourth-place finishes by Gabriel Bramasco, John Cloyne, Victor Juarez Castillo, Anthony Zarate and Ethan Wise.
BASKETBALL
Varsity girls: Lodi 43, Tracy 35
The Flames evened their record in the TCAL with Friday’s win, improving to 3-3 in league play and 11-13 overall as Kiah Aitken came two steals away from a triple-double. The junior finished with 10 points, 15 rebounds and 8 steals.
Zoe Aitken added 13 points and 4 assists, Norah Mayer had 10 points and 5 rebounds, Malia Uhrich had 4 points and 3 rebounds, and Isabel Humphrey had 3 points and 3 steals.
The Flames will finish the regular season with a home game on Friday against Tokay, which has been off since Jan. 30.
Varsity boys: Lodi 57, Tracy 44
Brayden Stout led the Flames with 20 points in Friday’s victory as the Lodi boys also returned to even in the TCAL at 5-5 (11-15 overall).
Matt Schiess added 12 points, Matt Shinn had 7, Conner Davis had 6, Asher Schroeder and Nathan Morse each scored 5, and Zach Stephens scored 2 points.
The Flames play St. Mary’s on Wednesday, and finish the regular season by hosting Tokay on Friday.
JV girls: Tracy 24, Lodi 18
The JV Flames lost on Friday, with 6 points from Keily Ramirez, 5 from Jocelyn Alvarez, 5 from Sienna Aitken, 2 from Taitam Brown and 1 from Kylie Blum.
SOCCER
Varsity boys: Lodi 2, West 1
The Flames scored a victory on Friday, with a 25th-minute goal and a 35th-minute goal, both from Zach DaValle. The Flames’s defense held back an aggressive Bulldogs team in the second half to preserve the victory, with defenders Max Loiacono, Kellen Brophy and Nick McDonald, and goalkeeper Adam Phillips, shutting things down over the last 20 minutes.
Lodi (8-6-3 overall, 5-3-1 in TCAL play) finished the regular season on Monday against St. Mary’s.
JV boys: Lodi 1, Tokay 1
The Flames and Tigers JV squads played to a tie on Saturday, with Lodi’s Alijah Diaz scoring just before halftime, and a Tokay goal in the second half.
On Friday, Lodi and West played to a scoreless tie as both sides struggled to put the ball in the net.
