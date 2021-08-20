Lodi Unified School District updated school administrators on Thursday on its policy regarding spectators at athletic events, and for outdoor sporting events, there are almost no attendance restrictions.
In the shortened athletic season in the spring, attendance was limited to two immediate family members. Now for the 2021 season, there are no capacity limits for the start of the season.
Spectators are expected to buy tickets in advance on GoFan.com, and the attendance of unaccompanied minors is limited to students from the participating schools with a valid school identification. All other minors will need to attend with an adult, according to a letter sent to families by Lodi High.
For indoor events, capacity is limited to 1,000 people, keeping in line with state guidelines that were released on Thursday. Indoor events will have the same requirements for minors and pre-purchasing tickets.
For outdoor events, masks are recommended but not required, and concessions will be open.
For indoor events, masks will be required for everyone — spectators, athletes, coaches and officials — per guidance from the California Department of Public Health. Concessions will be open for indoor events, but eating will only be permitted in outdoor areas.
The 2021-22 season begins tonight with Week-0 football games. Tokay hosts Lathrop, while Lodi had its opener against Grant pushed back to their bye week on Sept. 17 due to COVID-19 and quarantines among its players.
Other sports are due to start soon as well, with girls volleyball the only fall indoor sport.