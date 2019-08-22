Everything from fire to rain to wrestling were topics of discussion at the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Media Day meeting held at its Lodi office on Thursday.
During the two-hour meeting, section officials talked about the loss of revenue from the 2018 football playoffs. According to Will DeBoard, assistant commissioner, the football gross income for the playoffs — Divisions I through VII — was $525,671. Compare that to the 2017 playoffs that earned $603,017. The 2015 playoff revenue for football was $687,437.
“Our worst football year,” said DeBoard, who has been working for the section office since 2009. “It drives our budget.”
The air quality from wild fires in the Sacramento region that led to bad air quality and the postponing of playoffs for a week was one of the reasons. The D-II semifinal game between Del Oro of Loomis and Jesuit of Carmichael that Jesuit forfeited because of an ineligible player lost up to $20,000.
Cross-country championships, which are held at Willow Hills on the Folsom High campus, was also impacted by the bad air quality from fires and rain last November. The section, which does not charge admission for the cross-country championships, was in the negative at $837.53. Each high school that has one or more runners competing in the finals are charged, which is where the section makes its money for this sport.
The 2018 cross-country section finals, which had many Lodi, Tokay, Galt, Liberty Ranch and Elliot Christian runners competing on the varsity level, were postponed for a week. The varsity boys and girls races were conducted, while the lower levels were canceled.
Volleyball playoffs is one sport that saw an increased revenue during the 2018-19 school year at $21,119.56. During the 2017-18 school year, volleyball netted $17,914 and the 2016-17 school year made only $12,115.30.
The 2018-19 Liberty Ranch High boys basketball team was one of many teams that played for a section title at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento last February. That is also where the section saw a significant revenue increase at $151,576.51.
During the 2017-18 season, the boys and girls basketball playoffs only made $107,413.44 and during the 2016-17 school year, only $101,326.24. University of the Pacific was the site of the 2016-17 and 2017-18 section title games.
An extra base in revenue for the section was its Hall of Fame, which honors the best and former high school coaches, student-athletes, administrators, officials and media dating back to the 1970s. The dinner, which was held at the Hyatt Regency in Sacramento last October, made almost $14,000.
In February 2020, the section will hold its two-day Masters’ wrestling tournament at Stockton Arena — both boys and girls. DeBoard said that 10 mats would be use for running the finals for both genders.
