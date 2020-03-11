Samantha Tucker is very confident about her skills on the diamond.
The Elliot Christian High softball player, a sophomore pitcher, displayed that in numbers last week. In a non-league game at Gustine on March 6, Tucker struck out 13 Reds batters to help Elliot to a 12-1 win. At the plate, Tucker went 4-for-4 with a run scored.
In the Eagles’ season opener at Delta Charter of Tracy on March 4, Tucker fanned 16 batters in a 9-6 win. She was also hot at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and 2 runs.
Tucker has pitched in all of the Eagles’ games this season, thus earning a 3-1 record. The right-handed pitcher has struck out 46 batters and has a 1.86 ERA.
At the plate, Tucker has a .714 batting average — 10 hits at 14 at-bats. She has scored 6 times, 3 RBIs and 4 stolen bases.
The numbers, this season, have improved for Tucker, compared to the 2019 season. During that season, she had a 5.28 ERA and a 4-8 record. She struck out 81 batters but gave up 77 hits. At the plate, she batted .452, plus 11 RBIs and a stolen base.
“This year, I have a lot more confidence than I did last year,” said Tucker, who likes using the rise ball to strike out batters. “Last year, I was a tiny freshman trying to pitch against these varsity teams, and I didn’t really know what to expect. Going into games now, I’m a lot more confident and kind of know more of what I can do.”
This includes making plays outside the circle. Translation: Tucker is showing her fielding skills that can make any high school softball team stronger.
“I just have more demeanor up there and I’m more willing to make plays than I was last year,” Tucker said. “This year I’m more confident in what I’m doing.”
This year’s Elliot Christian softball squad has a “tone of potential” Tucker stated. There are six freshmen on the squad, plus two sophomores — Tucker and Jocelyn Palos — three juniors and two seniors in Sydnee Johnson and Payton Martinez.
“All of the freshmen are very athletic,” said Tucker of the freshmen. “They are an amazing group of girls. I really enjoy playing with them. They really work hard in practice and work hard in games. I can tell that they are really trying.
After the end of the 2019 high school softball season, Tucker starter her progress toward building her confidence by playing for the Elk Grove Thunder 14 and under competitive softball team last summer.
“It gave me a chance to practice more,” Tucker said. “I got a lot of experience with travel ball and I think that, alone, made me a better player.”
Most high school softball players usually play fall ball that usually runs from August through November. But Tucker opted not to play for the most part. That was because she was busy playing on the Elliot Christian High volleyball team.
Does Tucker prefer one sport over the other?
“I prefer softball over volleyball, for sure,” Tucker said. “But I really do enjoy volleyball.”
Call Tucker a softball player for hire last fall. She helped out a few teams that needed an extra player. One could imagine that her cell phone was kept busy with phone calls and text messages.
“They just call you and say ‘OK, can you play in this tournament?’” Tucker said. “So I tried to do that. I played in a couple of tournaments during the fall, and then go to some of my pitching lessons. I (didn’t) fully practice but I make sure I maintained in contact.”
Tucker’s pitching lessons, which are once a week, go from 30 minutes to an hour.
“It’s not too much but I pitch every day in practice and games,” Tucker said.
Tucker admitted that some of her softball skills she learned as a freshman last year, learning from Elliot Christian coach Mike Pontius, his assistant coaches and other players. In fact, she will be planning to play on Pontinus’ 18 and under travel softball team this summer.
Before Tucker starts thinking about playing summer ball, her and the Eagles are looking to improve on the diamond. By the way, the Eagles are looking to earn one of the Central California Athletic Alliance’s playoff berths this spring.
“We are a fairly young team,” Tucker said. “My personal goal is to hopefully make it to the playoffs. I think we can do it.”
Eagles soar past Gustine
Two Elliot Christian High softball players each had two hits, which helped their squad in beating Gustine 9-3 in a non-league game at the Eagles’ field on Wednesday.
Samantha Tucker went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs for Elliot (3-1). One of Tucker’s hits was a double. Riley Lewis was 2-for-4.
Bailey Maynard, along with Elliot teammates Kylie Whittle, Katherine Pettersen and Kailee Alejandre each had 1 hit. Gustine had 6 hits in the game; Tianah Vitorino had 2 of the Reds’ hits.
In the circle, Tucker, a sophomore, went the distance. She struck out 9 Gustine batters, gave up six hits and allowed 1 earned run.
