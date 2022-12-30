The Liberty Ranch boys basketball team lost Thursday’s game at the Fairfield Holiday Classic by one point, falling 55-54 to Davis for a 5-9 record this winter. Liberty Ranch played Armijo on the final day of the tournament on Friday (results weren’t available at press time).
Varsity girls: Tokay 40, Oakdale 31
The Tigers won at the Tom Hawkins Tournament in Tracy on Thursday to improve to 8-10. Tokay played Stagg on Friday.
Varsity boys: Lodi Academy 40, Sierra Ridge 36
The Titans held off the Rams by 4 points at the Stockton Christian Tournament on Thursday, separating with an 18-point third quarter. Lodi Academy (3-5) is back in action with a league game against Ben Holt on Jan. 3.
Varsity girls: Lodi Academy 67, Vanguard Prep 15
The Titans cruised at the Stockton Christian Tournament on Thursday, and will face Ben Holt on Jan. 3.
JV girls: Tracy 38, Lodi 35
The Flames couldn’t quite pull it off in Thursday’s tournament game against their league foe, with Sienna Aitken leading Lodi with 12 points. Kylie Blum added 10, Jocelyn Alvarez had 9, and Khalaya Wright had 4.
