Two Tokay High girls golfers had scores in the 40s, but Tracy may have received some help from the weather that led to a 259-259 tie in a Tri-City Athletic League match at the Tracy Country Club on Thursday.
Aleesa Ohata fired a 43 for Tokay (4-3-1 in the TCAL), followed by Hannah Hauschildt at 49. Mariko Hashimoto had a 55, while Emma Jellen and Emma Buck each finshed at 56. Samantha Hittle had a 60.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lodi 9, West 0
All of the Lodi singles’ players each won their TCAL matches in two sets on Tuesday. Winners were Johnna Schroeder, Benny Piotti, Julia Butaev, Anna Spaletta, Mary Barns and Cece Chinchiolo.
In the doubles’ matches, Lodi’s No. 1 team of Meredith Peck-Lia Spaletta went three sets to win; 5-7, 7-5, 10-5. Ally Clayworth-Claire Plath, the Flames’ No. 2 team, and the No. 3 squad of Talia Duran-Victoria Eaton eachwon in two sets.
Playing an exhibition match, Lodi’s Claire Selling-Hannah Huber won 6-4.
FOOTBALL
Freshmen
Rio Vista JV 35, Tokay 6
With Tokay’s freshman squad taking on Rio Vista’s junior varsity, the Tigers held it to a tight game before Rio Vista pulled away in the second half.
Quarterback Alex Suastegui hit Marcus Mireles for a 16-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and the Tigers went into halftime down 13-6. Suastegui finished 7 completions on 14 passes for one TD and an interception.
On defense, Andrew Melgoza led the defense with nine tackles, and Sahil Khan had four tackles and a sack for the Tigers (0-6), which opened TCAL play next week against Tracy.
YOUTH FOOTBALL
Colts, Titans split games
In the battle of the Lodi youth football teams on Sept. 21, the Colts and Titans split their games.
The starts level had the Colts post a 20-13 win. Standout players for the Titans were Blake Haro and the Colts’ Adrian Vang.
The rookie level had the Titans win 28-6. Jayden Barba scored three touchdowns for the Titans. Barba ran behind a group of teammates in Ameer Fleming Brodie Lawrence and Michael Lemus. Cameron Knight scored the Colts’ only touchdown.
The Colts post a 38-0 win over the Titans in the junior varsity game. On the first play of the game, Felix Milan ran in for a touchdown to set the tone for the Colts. Quarterback Skyler Bell led the offense that included throwing a touchdown. On defense, Ishmael Marquez, James Williams and EJ Daniels were standouts. The Colts’ defense has scored 236 points in five games and have not given up any on defense. Titans quarterback Chase Whiting was the team’s standout player in the game.
In the varsity game, the Colts posted a 35-0 win. The Colts had interceptions by Charles Rogers, Jeremiah Ayala and Barrett Crosby. Defensive lineman Luis Lopez also had a touchdown. Other players who played well for the Colts were Jason Evans, Marcel Lopez and Davis Diaz. The Colts’ offense has scored 200 points in five games this season and has given up only six. Quarterback and linebacker Jackson Handel and running back/linebacker Herman Barba were solid for the Titans.