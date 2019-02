Girls soccer: Flames clinch playoff berth

Entertaining West in a battle for the Tri-City Athletic League third playoff spot on Tuesday, Odell came up with many saves. Sprinkle some defense and offense, and Lodi posted a 2-0 win over the Wolf Pack at the Grape Bowl. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Don Rostomily Field, which is Lodi High’s grass field on campus. But because of field conditions from rain storms that hit the area over the weekend, the game was moved to the Grape Bowl, which has artificial turf.