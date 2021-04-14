The Lodi High girls soccer team opened the season with a victory on Wednesday, taking down West 1-0 at Lodi’ Don Rostomily Field.
Lodi’s Jo Pitto scored the lone goal of the game, driving into the right side of the box and crossing her shot into the net in the first half.
Reese Odell notched a shutout in goal for the Flames.
Girls soccer: Lincoln 3, Tokay 1
Tokay scored first in Wednesday’s loss, on an Annika Hauschildt free kick. Goalkeeper Madison Covey-Taylor blocked 14 of Lincoln’s 17 shots on goal.
Tokay heads to Tracy next on Friday.
Baseball: Berean Christian 12, Tokay 9
Tokay dropped Wednesday’s baseball game despite a five-run third inning. Berean Christian scored steadily through the innings, and by the time Tokay tacked on two more in the sixth, BC already had 11.
Logan Drummond led the Tigers with a 4-for-4 day, with a home run, three runs and two RBIs. Campbell Kurkjian added a double and two RBIs, Cory Sugg had a single and three runs, Anthony Conlon had a single and an RBI, Spencer Berdahl had a single and a run, and Joseph Barnhardt had two RBIs and a run.
Both teams tallied four errors.
Four Tokay pitchers took the mound — Matthew Gobel, Kurkjian, Ian Monte and Zackary Patton — with none of them allowing fewer than two runs.
Tokay (3-10) returns to league play today against Lodi (7-3) at Zupo Field.