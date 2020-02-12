Bradi Kooyman
High school: Elliot
Sport: Softball
College: Pacific
Kooyman, a senior utility player, scored an RBI in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to Middle Tennessee at the Titan Invitational in Fullerton. She was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the run.
Marissa Fabian
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: Pacific
Fabian, a freshman outfielder, scored her first collegiate run in the season opener on Friday, a 7-1 victory, coming across as a pinch runner.
Keala Brown
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: New Mexico State
Brown, a junior outfielder, scored a run as a pinch runner in her team’s opener, an 11-6 win over Nebraska on Thursday. She added a single, a walk, a stolen base and a run in Sunday’s 9-1 win over UTEP.
Carley Morfey
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Softball
College: Sacramento State
Morfey, a sophomore pitcher, went 2 innings in Sunday’s 5-1 win over UC Santa Barbara, allowing a hit and a walk but no runs. She added a sacrifice fly at the plate later in the day in a 7-4 loss to Santa Clara.
Ali Smith
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Smith, a senior outfielder, had a single in Friday’s 7-6 win over Houston-Victoria.
Abbie Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: Southern Oregon
Lewis, a junior outfielder, had a single and 2 RBIs in a 5-2 win over Hope International on Thursday, a single, an RBI, a stolen base and a run in an 11-3 win over Marymount (Calif.) on Friday, a 3-for-5 day with an RBI and 2 runs in a 13-8 win over No. 9 Vanguard, a single and a run in a 4-2 win over Arizona Christian on Saturday, and a 2-for-5 day with a stolen base and three runs in a 12-9 win over Menlo.
Korina Krueg
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Cal State-Monterey Bay
Krueg, a senior infielder, had a single in a 9-0 loss to Chico State on Saturday.
Madi Sepp
High school: Elliot
Sport: Softball
College: Menlo
Sepp, a sophomore utility player, went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run in Sunday’s 12-8 win over La Sierra.
Justin Gums
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: TCU
Gums, a sophomore, tied for 56th at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate in Hawaii, with an even 216 across the three-day event. His scored for each day were 75, 70 and 71.
Zoe Offield
High school: Tokay
Sport: Golf
College: CSU Monterey Bay
Offield, a sophomore, finished in 17th place at the Sea Lion Invitational in San Diego, with a 75 and an 84.
Evan Madill
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Cal Maritime
Madill, a senior guard, went off for 21 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in Thursday’s 88-64 win over La Sierra University, then had 4 points and 2 boards in Saturday’s 81-70 loss to No. 17 Antelope Valley.
Anthony Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Fisher (Mass.)
Lewis, a senior guard, had 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in Thursday’s 87-82 win over Bryant & Stratton-Rochester, and had 11 points and 2 assists in Sunday’s 70-56 loss to Maine-Fort Kent.
Jalen Valverde
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Mayville State (N.D.)
Valverde, a junior guard, had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in Friday’s 71-56 loss to Bellevue (Neb.), then went off for 22 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in Saturday’s 83-67 win over Dakota State (S.D.).
Jaylin Reed
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Peninsula College (Wash.)
Reed, a freshmen guard, had 8 points and 3 rebounds in an 88-83 win over Edmonds on Saturday.
Kat Tudor
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Basketball
College: Oregon State
Tudor, a senior guard, had 7 points in Friday’s 64-62 win over Arizona State, then had 5 points and 5 rebounds in a 65-58 loss to Arizona on Sunday.
Monica Valenzuela
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Holy Names
Valenzuela, a junior guard, had 15 points and a pair of rebounds in Thursday’s 84-51 loss to Biola, added 6 points and 5 boards in Saturday’s 72-45 loss to Concordia (Calif.), and finished the week with 11 points and 3 rebounds in Monday’s 67-50 loss to Hawaii-Hilo.
Ethan Torres
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Torres, a sophomore left-hander, took the loss in a 16-9 loss to Lassen on Thursday, with 5 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits allowed in an inning of relief work. Torres returned to the mound on Saturday in a 14-4 loss to Merced, and allowed 1 unearned run on 2 hits in 2 1/3 innings of work.
Joshua Kerin
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Kerin, a freshman infielder and pitcher, couldn’t stem the Lassen tide either, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits in two innings of work on Thursday.
Dessa Zavala
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: Delta
Zavala, a freshman outfielder, had a single and a run in Saturday’s 6-0 victory over Ohlone.
Danielle Pfennig
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Pfennig, a freshman pitcher and first baseman, spent time at both positions in both games of a doubleheader against Butte College. In the first game (a 7-1 victory), she went 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs, and also pitched 2 innings with no hits but one walk allowed. In the second (a 10-2 victory), she had a double, an RBI and a run, and pitched 1 inning with 2 hits and a walk allowed, but no runs. Side note: Cosumnes River College has 9 players from the Lodi/Galt area, so buckle up.
Aliah Cisneros
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Cisneros, a sophomore outfielder, had a single and a run in the first game of the doubleheader, then went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and 2 runs in the second.
Alyssa Pinto
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Pinto, a freshman utility player, had a single and a run in the first game, and a single and 2 RBIs in the nightcap.
Sydney Giovannoni
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Giovannoni, a sophomore infielder, had a single, 2 RBIs and a run in the second game against Butte.
McKinzie Spriggs
High school: Galt
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Spriggs, a freshman catcher and infielder, went hitless in both games, but still did her damage, with 2 walks and a run in the first game and a walk and a run in the second.
Kharizma Lathipanya
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Lathipanya, a freshman second baseman, scored a run as a pinch runner in the first game, then had a single and 2 runs in the second.
Audrey Brookins
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Brookins, a freshman pitcher, went 3 innings in the first game against Butte, with 4 hits, 3 walks and 1 run allowed, with 2 strikeouts, and then went another 3 innings in the second game, with 1 hit, 1 strikeout and no runs allowed.
Kayley Rocha
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Rocha, a sophomore outfielder, had a single in the first game against Butte.
Emilee Mort
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Mort, a freshman utility player, had a single and an RBI in the second game against Butte.
Jordyn Farren
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Sacramento City
Farren, a sophomore catcher, went 2-for-3 with an RBI in an 8-0 win over Cuesta College, then had a double in an 8-6 win over Cuesta.
Do you know of a local athlete that has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.