Bradi Kooyman

High school: Elliot

Sport: Softball

College: Pacific

Kooyman, a senior utility player, scored an RBI in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to Middle Tennessee at the Titan Invitational in Fullerton. She was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the run.

Marissa Fabian

High school: Lodi

Sport: Softball

College: Pacific

Fabian, a freshman outfielder, scored her first collegiate run in the season opener on Friday, a 7-1 victory, coming across as a pinch runner.

Keala Brown

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: New Mexico State

Brown, a junior outfielder, scored a run as a pinch runner in her team’s opener, an 11-6 win over Nebraska on Thursday. She added a single, a walk, a stolen base and a run in Sunday’s 9-1 win over UTEP.

Carley Morfey

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Softball

College: Sacramento State

Morfey, a sophomore pitcher, went 2 innings in Sunday’s 5-1 win over UC Santa Barbara, allowing a hit and a walk but no runs. She added a sacrifice fly at the plate later in the day in a 7-4 loss to Santa Clara.

Ali Smith

High school: Lodi

Sport: Softball

College: McPherson (Kan.)

Smith, a senior outfielder, had a single in Friday’s 7-6 win over Houston-Victoria.

Abbie Lewis

High school: Lodi

Sport: Softball

College: Southern Oregon

Lewis, a junior outfielder, had a single and 2 RBIs in a 5-2 win over Hope International on Thursday, a single, an RBI, a stolen base and a run in an 11-3 win over Marymount (Calif.) on Friday, a 3-for-5 day with an RBI and 2 runs in a 13-8 win over No. 9 Vanguard, a single and a run in a 4-2 win over Arizona Christian on Saturday, and a 2-for-5 day with a stolen base and three runs in a 12-9 win over Menlo.

Korina Krueg

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: Cal State-Monterey Bay

Krueg, a senior infielder, had a single in a 9-0 loss to Chico State on Saturday.

Madi Sepp

High school: Elliot

Sport: Softball

College: Menlo

Sepp, a sophomore utility player, went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run in Sunday’s 12-8 win over La Sierra.

Justin Gums

High school: Lodi

Sport: Golf

College: TCU

Gums, a sophomore, tied for 56th at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate in Hawaii, with an even 216 across the three-day event. His scored for each day were 75, 70 and 71.

Zoe Offield

High school: Tokay

Sport: Golf

College: CSU Monterey Bay

Offield, a sophomore, finished in 17th place at the Sea Lion Invitational in San Diego, with a 75 and an 84.

Evan Madill

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Basketball

College: Cal Maritime

Madill, a senior guard, went off for 21 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in Thursday’s 88-64 win over La Sierra University, then had 4 points and 2 boards in Saturday’s 81-70 loss to No. 17 Antelope Valley.

Anthony Lewis

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Fisher (Mass.)

Lewis, a senior guard, had 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in Thursday’s 87-82 win over Bryant & Stratton-Rochester, and had 11 points and 2 assists in Sunday’s 70-56 loss to Maine-Fort Kent.

Jalen Valverde

High school: Elliot

Sport: Basketball

College: Mayville State (N.D.)

Valverde, a junior guard, had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in Friday’s 71-56 loss to Bellevue (Neb.), then went off for 22 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in Saturday’s 83-67 win over Dakota State (S.D.).

Jaylin Reed

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Peninsula College (Wash.)

Reed, a freshmen guard, had 8 points and 3 rebounds in an 88-83 win over Edmonds on Saturday.

Kat Tudor

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Basketball

College: Oregon State

Tudor, a senior guard, had 7 points in Friday’s 64-62 win over Arizona State, then had 5 points and 5 rebounds in a 65-58 loss to Arizona on Sunday.

Monica Valenzuela

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Holy Names

Valenzuela, a junior guard, had 15 points and a pair of rebounds in Thursday’s 84-51 loss to Biola, added 6 points and 5 boards in Saturday’s 72-45 loss to Concordia (Calif.), and finished the week with 11 points and 3 rebounds in Monday’s 67-50 loss to Hawaii-Hilo.

Ethan Torres

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Baseball

College: Cosumnes River

Torres, a sophomore left-hander, took the loss in a 16-9 loss to Lassen on Thursday, with 5 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits allowed in an inning of relief work. Torres returned to the mound on Saturday in a 14-4 loss to Merced, and allowed 1 unearned run on 2 hits in 2 1/3 innings of work.

Joshua Kerin

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Baseball

College: Cosumnes River

Kerin, a freshman infielder and pitcher, couldn’t stem the Lassen tide either, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits in two innings of work on Thursday.

Dessa Zavala

High school: Lodi

Sport: Softball

College: Delta

Zavala, a freshman outfielder, had a single and a run in Saturday’s 6-0 victory over Ohlone.

Danielle Pfennig

High school: Lodi

Sport: Softball

College: Cosumnes River

Pfennig, a freshman pitcher and first baseman, spent time at both positions in both games of a doubleheader against Butte College. In the first game (a 7-1 victory), she went 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs, and also pitched 2 innings with no hits but one walk allowed. In the second (a 10-2 victory), she had a double, an RBI and a run, and pitched 1 inning with 2 hits and a walk allowed, but no runs. Side note: Cosumnes River College has 9 players from the Lodi/Galt area, so buckle up.

Aliah Cisneros

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: Cosumnes River

Cisneros, a sophomore outfielder, had a single and a run in the first game of the doubleheader, then went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and 2 runs in the second.

Alyssa Pinto

High school: Lodi

Sport: Softball

College: Cosumnes River

Pinto, a freshman utility player, had a single and a run in the first game, and a single and 2 RBIs in the nightcap.

Sydney Giovannoni

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: Cosumnes River

Giovannoni, a sophomore infielder, had a single, 2 RBIs and a run in the second game against Butte.

McKinzie Spriggs

High school: Galt

Sport: Softball

College: Cosumnes River

Spriggs, a freshman catcher and infielder, went hitless in both games, but still did her damage, with 2 walks and a run in the first game and a walk and a run in the second.

Kharizma Lathipanya

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Cosumnes River

Lathipanya, a freshman second baseman, scored a run as a pinch runner in the first game, then had a single and 2 runs in the second.

Audrey Brookins

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Cosumnes River

Brookins, a freshman pitcher, went 3 innings in the first game against Butte, with 4 hits, 3 walks and 1 run allowed, with 2 strikeouts, and then went another 3 innings in the second game, with 1 hit, 1 strikeout and no runs allowed.

Kayley Rocha

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Cosumnes River

Rocha, a sophomore outfielder, had a single in the first game against Butte.

Emilee Mort

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Cosumnes River

Mort, a freshman utility player, had a single and an RBI in the second game against Butte.

Jordyn Farren

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Sacramento City

Farren, a sophomore catcher, went 2-for-3 with an RBI in an 8-0 win over Cuesta College, then had a double in an 8-6 win over Cuesta.

Do you know of a local athlete that has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus