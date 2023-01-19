The Tokay High boys wrestling team put Lincoln on the mat on Wednesday with a 51-21 victory.
The Tigers had pins from Davyd Cera in the 108-pound division, Diego Alcantara at 120, Kain Canicosa at 134, Elijah Hunter at 154, Richard Mendonca at 172 and J.J. Mikbel at heavyweight.
Addition decisions came from Dylan Gomez at 128, Marcus Mireles at 140 and Aiden Sweetman at 222, while Juan Soria won the 184-pound class by forfeit.
Varsity boys: Lodi 51, West 21
The Flames had six pins in Wednesday’s victory, as Ethan Warmerdam pinned Kahill Baydoun at 120 pounts, Dominic Zazzarino pinned Phoenix Lopez at 126, Carter Simpson pinned Caled Cosme at 138, Drew Wood pinned Tara Sanghera at 170, Andrew Tate pinned Edgar Gonzales at 182 and Zach Kesslar pinned Carlos Lopez at 195.
Michael Chaney added a 7-2 win over Gaby Strickland at 160, and the Flames won two weight classes by forfeit, with Drew Luiz at 106 and Victor Juarez at 113.
In the JV boys match, Lodi’s John Cloyne pinned Salar Yaria at 154, Chris Van Alen pinned Gryphon Stevers at 160, and Westley Palmer won by technical fall at 138.
Varsity girls: West 36, Lodi 30
The Flames had two pins by Jocelyn Shelley over Danny Hurtado Inzuza at 116 and Vanessa Rosales over Lily Gabe at 160, and won three divisions by forfeit, with Azaria Biegler at 126, Jayda VanSteenberge at 131 and Emily Ruiz at 137.
JV boys: Tokay 45, Lincoln 22
The JV boys squad was also victorious on Wednesday, with pins from Simon Kolber at 122, Jason Ramos at 134, Anthony Accoglio at 147, Sebastian Hernandez at 154 and Shane Sanchez at 184.
Uriel Lopez added a win by decision at 162, and the Tigers won by forfeit via Dominic Cruz at 115 and Harris Idris at 222.
SOCCER
Varsity boys: Lodi 3, West 0
The Flames shut out Tracy on Wednesday, starting with a first-half foal from Camden Locke. After the break, Zach DaValle scored on a Kellen Brophy Assist, and Camden Locke scored his second on an assist from Noah Solt.
Lodi (4-5-2, 1-2 TCAL) will host Lincoln today at Don Rostomily Field.
Varsity girls: Lodi 3, Tokay 1
The Flames defeated the Tigers on Wednesday at Hubbard Field for their first notch in the TCAL win column, improving to 6-2-3 overall and 1-2-1 in league play. Tokay remained winless in league play at 0-5, and 5-9-1 overall.
Lodi played at Lincoln on Thursday (results weren’t available at press time), while Tokay hosted Tracy.
In the JV game, Lodi shut out Tokay 3-0.
Varsity boys: Liberty Ranch 2, El Dorado 0
The Hawks shut out El Dorado on Wednesday to improve to 4-3-2 (2-0-2 in SVC play). Liberty Ranch played El Dorado again on Thursday.
JV boys: Lodi 3, West 1
The Flames stayed undefeated with Wednesday’s victory, with a strong defense and goals by Kan Terawaki, Daniel Lozada and Jesse Ferreira.
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys: St. Mary’s 58, Lodi 40
The Flames had one player in double digits in Wednesday’s loss, as Asher Schroeder led the team with 20 points.
Nathan Morse added 8 points, Brayden Stout had 7, Conner Davis had 4 and Matt Shinn had 1 as Lodi dropped below .500 in league play at 2-3 (8-13 overall).
Lodi will be at The Jungle tonight to play cross-town rival Tokay.
JV boys: Lodi 50, St. Mary’s 37
Sean Tetz and Giuseppe Guidi each scored 17 points to lead the JV Flames to victory on Wednesday, along with 12 from Noah Rivera, and 2 each from Drew Tetz and Ryan Marini.
Freshman boys: St. Mary’s 62, Lodi 41
The Flames dropped Wednesday’s game, with 13 points from Noah Munoz, 7 each from Xavier Davis and Matthew Biglieri, 6 from Jackson Butler, 5 from Tyler Protz and 3 from Noah Hufford.
