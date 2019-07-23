Mitch Walding
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies AAA)
Walding, a 26-year-old third baseman, had doubles two days in a row against Norfolk, with a double, a walk and an RBI in a 9-7 loss on Friday, followed by a double, a walk and a run in a 12-11 loss on Saturday.
Gio Brusa
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants AA)
Brusa, a 25-year-old first baseman, also had doubles in two games this past week, both against Erie, with a double, an RBI and a run in a 6-2 loss on Friday, and a double, two RBIs and a run in a 14-7 loss on Sunday. In between, Brusa had a single, two RBIs and a run in a 9-7 victory.
Alex Camacho
High school: Ben Holt
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Danville Braves (Braves rookie-adv.)
Camacho, a 22-year-old pitcher, threw two innings of scoreless relief in a 4-0 win over Pulaski, allowing one hit while striking out three, to bring his earned-run average down to 2.70 in eight appearances.
Brett Young
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
Summer ball: Palm Springs Power
Young, who will be a senior at Delta State University in Mississippi, continued his torrid summer with the Power, going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in an 8-5 win over the San Diego Force, followed by a hitless day with a run in an 8-1 win as the Power swept the Southern California Collegiate Baseball League Championship Series.
